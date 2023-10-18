Outsourcing benefits administration: Learn what to consider

Benefits administration is a necessary task but one that comes with many challenges, including following various laws and regulations and staying aware of differences in benefits for different company locations. Some companies decide to outsource their benefits administration to simplify operations.

Benefits administration involves considering different benefits options, each with its own set of costs to analyze. Benefits administrators must also support employees who are at different stages of the leave process and answer employee questions about benefits options. Outsourcing benefits administration not only relieves company employees of these tasks but also potentially reduces costs and results in more benefits options for employees.

Here's more about the most important considerations of outsourcing benefits administration.

The advantages of outsourcing benefits administration Outsourcing benefits administration can help companies in various ways. Here are several. Benefits administrator expertise Benefits administrators working for an outsource vendor possess extensive experience managing benefits and are knowledgeable about legal compliance, employee options and managing claims. HR leaders can feel confident that the administrators will handle any potential issues in all the countries in which the company operates. Full-time vendor support An in-house employee likely only works part of the time on benefits administration, so they might take longer to answer employee questions. However, a benefits administrator focuses solely on managing benefits for various clients and doesn't have to manage other priorities. Reduced costs Vendors work with many companies, so a benefits administrator likely divides their time based on the needs of each company at the time. If the volume of benefits questions and issues is low -- for example, immediately after open enrollment -- the company may pay less because of this reduced need for services. Additional benefits plan options Smaller companies might not qualify for certain benefits by themselves, but signing on with a vendor that works with multiple companies can provide new opportunities. A vendor can pool a smaller organization with other companies, resulting in more benefits opportunities for the small company. HR staff won't have to stay on top of changing rules and regulations.