What are the advantages and disadvantages of MOOCs?

What is a massive open online course (MOOC)?

A MOOC is an internet course that is open to the masses, has no limit on the number of enrolled students, no enrollment criteria and is either available for a low cost or for free.

Dave Cormier from the University of Prince Edward Island first used the term MOOC in 2008 in reference to an online course titled "Connectivism and Connective Knowledge." The course, developed by Stephen Downes and George Siemens and offered by the University of Manitoba, featured a mix of technology connection points, including blog posts, a Second Life online virtual world and real-time online meetings. Twenty-five tuition-paying university students attended sessions on campus, and 2,300 nonpaying attendees from around the world took the class online.

The concept caught on, with Stanford University offering three free online courses in 2011. Sebastien Thrun, a research professor at Stanford, co-founded the for-profit education company Udacity, which began offering MOOCs in 2012.

That same year, Stanford University computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller launched Coursera, another MOOC provider.

Others, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, soon launched online courses open to the public. A variety of platforms now deliver MOOCs, which remain free or low cost, with options to earn certificates of completion, certifications and degrees.