9 e-learning content providers for your company to consider

It seems everything is going virtual these days, from work to doctor's appointments. While the jury is still out in some cases, such as remote work, virtual education -- or e-learning -- has proven itself a success and is increasingly popular with employees and employers alike.

The advantages of electronic learning go beyond the obvious convenience. When learning was confined to a physical classroom, choices were limited to what was within driving range.

In the business world, that meant traveling to get trained, which also meant the expenses of training and time out of office for the employee. Now you can get an education from someone on the other side of the country. This puts many more classes and educators within reach and saves time and money.

What are e-learning content providers? An e-learning content provider supplies the essentials for workplace training, such as courses, multimedia, exams and reporting tools. By offering ready-made learning materials, content providers let you focus on the actual training and not the menial work of preparing materials. The best e-learning providers are innovators who have designed their curriculums around modern technology. They don't just provide educational materials. They also offer course management and support, including course creation, course libraries, automated delivery and notifications, and complete reporting and analytics. Many content providers offer what is known as a massive open online course (MOOC). They're usually accessible to anyone in the world and typically offered by universities and other educational institutions, but they can also be provided by corporations and other types of organizations. MOOCs often offer free enrollment but may charge a fee for certification or other benefits. They live up to their massive branding, with thousands and even millions of enrolled students. By offering classes at scale, they pass on the savings to their students. MOOCs use video lectures, interactive exercises and discussion forums as well as quizzes and other assessments to see how students are progressing. Some MOOCs are self-paced, which means you can learn at your own speed and convenience, while others require live attendance on a fixed schedule.