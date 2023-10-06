How to develop successful e-learning content in 10 steps

E-learning is evolving rapidly with the introduction of generative AI, platform enhancements and new learning modalities. Developing e-learning content follows age-old principles, while new e-learning tools and capabilities change workflows and learning processes. The result is customized e-learning content that drives learning outcomes, increases knowledge and saves time.

To develop e-learning content, first consider the endgame and anticipated learning outcomes and work back from there. Think about how the learning experience pertains to different job roles, levels of expertise and learning styles and the ways new content can improve that experience. "This includes considering what skills employees need and strategizing around the best vehicle to deliver those learning opportunities," said Leah Houde, chief learning officer at PwC.

Houde is overseeing the development of e-learning content to upskill 75,000 people on AI and recently released a foundational learning pathway focused on generative AI. The online training teaches people what generative AI is and explores responsible AI, with emphasis on improving privacy, explainability, bias detection and governance.

Customized content can help people pursue learning opportunities on their own rather than being constrained by a scheduled or in-person class. It's also important to recognize that learning can be tailored to individual goals and learning styles using a combination of in-person seminars, gamification, snackable video content and AI-enabled tools to train people in ways they learn best. "This personalized approach," Houde explained, "empowers learners to continuously pursue their interests, aspirations and unique upskilling needs."

Why e-learning content is important E-learning is valuable to learners because it's available when the student needs it, said Michelle Ratcliffe, global learning and development leader at consultancy Protiviti. E-learning course development is potentially easier than other forms of learning. "The ease of access, abundance of options and diversity of e-learning solution types allow learners to find an upskilling solution that best meets their individual needs," Ratcliffe added. In business, e-learning is important to employee upskilling efforts for several reasons, as outlined by Priyanka Mitra, vice president, business process services, at research firm Everest Group: Self-paced learning. Students can select their learning materials and study at their own pace.

E-learning content delivery is consistent in terms of the quality of training materials and information. Timeliness. E-learning content can be updated and distributed to all students simultaneously, ensuring they have access to the most current training materials. 10 steps to creating e-learning content.