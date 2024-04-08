Ukraine IT services firms target new markets as exports drop

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now it its third year, has damped IT services sales in the latter country, but companies there are looking to tap new markets and digital transformation opportunities to regain momentum.

Ukraine IT services exports declined for the first time ever in 2023, according to an IT Ukraine Association report released last month. Following an all-time high of $7.3 billion in 2022, exports last year dropped 8.2% to $6.7 billion.

The report, "Digital Tiger: The power of Ukrainian IT," cited a hesitancy among international customers to sign new contracts and slowing economic growth globally as factors behind the decrease in exports. It was compiled in conjunction with Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukraine has been an offshore outsourcing destination for years, with its reputation for high quality and low cost. Indeed, the nation's IT services exports as a percentage of all services exported increased from 5.7% in 2013 to 41% in 2023, the report noted.

"The IT industry is almost entirely export-oriented, so its decline significantly reduces growth opportunities for tech companies," according to the IT Ukraine Association.