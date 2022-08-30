VMware Tanzu teases vSphere, PaaS tie-ins -- but doubts linger

VMware's vSphere server virtualization and Cloud Foundry PaaS will get more built-in Kubernetes features later this year, but concerns about the company's impending acquisition by Broadcom and a multitude of competitive alternatives will muddy the waters for at least some IT buyers.

VMware officials publicized a list of plans for the VMware Tanzu Kubernetes-based product line this week, including October release dates for expanded integrations with vSphere 8, and the general availability of Tanzu Application Service Adapter as part of VMware Tanzu Application Service (TAS) version 3.0. Both efforts have been in the works for years; Tanzu integration was also included in vSphere 7 last year, and one previous effort to meld Kubernetes to Cloud Foundry PaaS was shelved in 2021.

"Tanzu Application Service Adapter ... provides the Cloud Foundry 'cf push' experience on top of the Tanzu platform built on Kubernetes, unifying and providing a consistent developer experience across both our TAS platform and [Tanzu Application Platform]," said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager for the Modern Apps & Management Business Group at VMware, in a press briefing last week. "With vSphere 8, we're finally culminating a multi-year effort to bring Kubernetes as an embedded solution with the vSphere platform."

VMware Tanzu updates culminate years of integration efforts The VMware Tanzu integration with vSphere 8 now includes a unified declarative API for Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Service on premises and Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) for public cloud, meaning both on premises and public cloud-based Kubernetes clusters have the same cluster provisioning process, tooling for extension management and model for release distribution. The combined tools also support more advanced Kubernetes management features such as multi-availability-zone resiliency. TKG 2.0 also brings more features to the table for both Kubernetes and vSphere users. The new version supports cluster creation through Cluster API, an open source Kubernetes component meant to standardize deployments among disparate cloud providers. TKG 2.0 integrates Flux CD GitOps tools for a more programmatic approach to Kubernetes deployments as well, along with new support for single-node clusters in edge computing environments. Finally, TKG adds application lifecycle management tooling from the open source Carvel project, already a part of Tanzu Application Platform (TAP), which VMware officials claim will simplify workload management for developers and vSphere platform operators. With this release, VMware will also add a new Cloud Consumption Interface service to vSphere 8. "[In] bringing cloud benefits to existing on-prem deployments, we talked about Project Arctic, vSphere Plus and vSAN Plus earlier this year," said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager of cloud infrastructure at VMware during last week's press briefing. "We're taking the next step by introducing the Cloud Consumption Interface Service ... a single API endpoint from which customers can deliver common cloud infrastructure services like provision a VM, configure a VPC or provision additional cloud storage -- you can do all of that through an industry-standard Kubernetes operator model." These updates were part of a broad set of product news that coincided with the company's VMware Explore conference this week, which also included a swath of preview-stage features for Tanzu Mission Control, TKG, Tanzu Kubernetes for Operations and TAP, as well as integrations between TKG and the forthcoming VMware Edge Compute Stack 2.0. VMware also reworked its IT automation and observability portfolio under a new brand name, Aria, which seeks to be a one-stop shop for mapping the relationships between applications scattered among edge locations, private data centers and public clouds. In all cases, the updated software packages are due to ship by Oct. 28, 2022, the end of VMware's fiscal third quarter.