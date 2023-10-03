What is OFDMA (orthogonal frequency-division multiple access)? Orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) is a technology of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that lets access points serve multiple clients at the same time. OFDMA follows a set of rules created for the transmission of data between multiple terminals or clients over a transmission medium. The terminal could be any device at the end of a transmission channel, such as a computer or phone, and the medium could be a wireless network. Orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing is a signal modulation technique that uses multiple subcarriers within the same communications channel. These subcarriers are closely spaced, transmit in parallel and carry low-bit rate data. The use of multiple subcarriers makes the technique resilient to selective fading and interference as well as provides fairly high spectral efficiency. OFDM is itself based on frequency-division multiplexing and was commonly used in the past for cellular networking, broadcast media and older Wi-Fi standards like IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). OFDMA is a variant of the OFDM scheme. Specifically, it is a multi-user variant of OFDM, meaning it allows for multiple access and simultaneous data access for different users. This form of communication is an upgrade to both FDM and OFDM. The differences between OFDM, FDM and a single wideband channel frequency wireless data transmission scheme. OFDMA is a variant of the OFDM scheme.

How OFDMA works Traditional multiplexing technologies used analog modulation. In contrast, OFDMA uses carrier signal waves, called subcarriers, to move small bits of information in a more streamlined fashion. These subcarriers may be data subcarriers, reference-signal subcarriers or null subcarriers. Only the data subcarriers are used for data transmission. The channel is split into smaller frequencies known as resource units (RUs), so wireless carriers can efficiently occupy and use the frequency bands they are licensed to use. By assigning subsets of time-frequency RUs to multiple users (e.g., access points), OFDMA allows users to communicate with multiple clients and simultaneously transmit data. The RUs are assigned depending on the bandwidth needed by the user as well as other factors, such as quality of service requirements, packet size and device constraints. Users may also have varying usage patterns or data loads but they are all accommodated in OFDMA because of the use of multiple closely-spaced subcarriers and flexible RU allocation. An example of how OFDMA works is when two phones send data over the same phone line. A time-interval may be assigned to each phone so that they will take turns sending their signal over the line at their assigned intervals. However, these time frames are imperceptibly small, making it seem that the data transfers by both phones are happening simultaneously and seamlessly.

OFDMA and FDM FDM is a communications technology in which multiple signals are combined and then transmitted over a single channel. The total available bandwidth is divided into multiple non-overlapping frequency bands. Overlapping is prevented due to the presence of guard bands, which refer to unused frequencies that separate the assigned bands. At the sending end, the modulated signals are combined with a multiplexer. The individual signals are then extracted from the combined signal at the receiving end using a demultiplexer. OFDMA is an updated version of FDM that parallels internet carriers' switch to Wi-Fi 6 wireless as well as the upgrade of phone carriers upgrading to 4G and 5G LTE. Instead of the traditional analog modulation used in multiplexing, OFDMA uses carrier signal waves as subcarriers to move small bits of information in a more streamlined fashion.