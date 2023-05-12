Python interpreter vs. IDE: What network engineers should know

In the network automation era, Python is the de facto language to automate repetitive network tasks on a global scale. Network engineers can use a plethora of tools during their automation journey, including interpreters and integrated development environment, or IDE, tools.

The Python interpreter is the application network engineers use to execute scripts when testing basic features. An IDE is all-in-one software with advanced features that enable engineers to write code efficiently. Popular IDEs include the now-discontinued Atom, Integrated Development and Learning Environment (IDLE) and Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code).

Let's break down the differences between a Python interpreter and an IDE.

Interpreter vs. IDE As mentioned above, network engineers use the Python interpreter to write and run scripts and test features. The interpreter takes the code engineers write and converts it into a language the computer understands. Network engineers can use an interpreter to learn basic arithmetic, Boolean logic, testing modules and available methods. They can work in the interactive mode, and each typed command provides a quick result. IDE software combines a text editor, debugger and extensions to help developers write code efficiently. Users can work on complex projects, such as writing scripts to manage devices, detect network intrusion and enable telemetry. IDEs are designed to support such tasks more than an interpreter. Here is a breakdown of different use cases for the Python interpreter and IDE tools. Tool Goal Use cases Python interpreter Helps network engineers perform basic tasks Test a module and available methods

Perform basic arithmetic and Boolean logic

Create and test basic functions

Execute long and complex scripts written with an IDE IDE tools Help network engineers perform complex tasks, enabling them to write long scripts an interpreter finds difficult to handle Write complex scripts for network applications

Code with more AI-powered extensions to increase productivity

Write scripts and save in a folder of your choice

IDE tools Network engineers can choose from many IDE tools when automating. But it's sometimes difficult to know which tool to choose and where to begin. Here is a comparison of common IDE tools. IDE tool Ease of use Platform support Features Atom Beginner-friendly Windows, Linux, macOS Discontinued

Code folding

Autocompletion

Find and replace IDLE Beginner-friendly Windows, Linux, macOS Code autocompletion

Syntax highlighting

Call stack visibility

Debugger PyCharm Advanced Windows, Linux, macOS Scientific tools, such as Jupyter Notebook integration and Anaconda support

Intelligent coding assistance

Live editing

Debugger Thonny Beginner-friendly Windows, Linux, macOS Code completion

Syntax error highlighting

Expression evaluation

Debugger VS Code Advanced Windows, Linux, macOS AI-powered extensions for code completion

Code refactoring

Rich environment for developers

Debugger The world changes daily, with trends going in and out of vogue. Technical agility is the key to make a difference in people's jobs and business operations. Thanks to different IDEs, network engineers can increase their productivity with features such as autocompletion extensions, debugging and AI to deliver results quickly.