What is the Chernobyl virus?

The Chernobyl virus is a computer virus with a potentially devastating payload that destroys all computer data when an infected file is executed.

Since many files are executed during computer use, the virus is able to spread quickly and infect those files.

The Chernobyl virus is most notably recognized as the first virus known to have the power to damage computer hardware. The activated viral strain attempts to erase the hard drive and overwrite the system's BIOS as well.

The Chernobyl virus was actually a variant of a parent virus known as CIH, the initials for the alleged author of the virus, Chen Ing-Hau, a computer engineering student in Taiwan.

CIH is sometimes referred to as a "space filler virus," referring to its ability to clandestinely take up file space on computers and prevent antivirus software from running.

It was named after the famous Chernobyl nuclear disaster that occurred in the Soviet Union on April 26, 1986.