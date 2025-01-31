What is DOS (Disk Operating System)?

A DOS, or disk operating system, is an operating system (OS) that runs from a disk drive. The term can also refer to a particular family of disk operating systems, most commonly MS-DOS (Microsoft DOS). MS-DOS was the main operating system for personal computers (PCs) until 1995, when its popularity waned due to the introduction of the more user-friendly, graphical user interface (GUI)-based Windows 95 operating system.

History of DOS Early computers of the 1940s and 1950s did not have disk drives. Instead, they were hard-wired to carry out specific computations. Later computers were able to store instructions loaded into the computer's memory using paper-based media like punch cards and still later, using magnetic tapes. Computer memory space was limited, and when the instructions to control a computer were moved onto a disk drive, such as a floppy disk or internal hard disk drive (HDD), it was considered cutting-edge technology. An operating system is the software that provides the instructions that control a computer's hardware components (memory, processor, etc.) and peripheral devices, as well as allows other software programs to function. The instructions might be stored in the HDD or other storage medium. A DOS is a specific type of OS that runs from the computer's HDD and provides a command-line interface (CLI) to allow users to access and control the system and its various components by typing commands using a keyboard. The use of a CLI is the chief difference between disk operating systems and modern GUI-based operating systems. The term DOS is also used to describe several similar command-line disk operating systems. Early computers, such as the Commodore 64, Atari 800 and Apple II, all featured a disk operating system: Commodore Business Machines DOS, Atari DOS and Apple DOS, respectively. DOS/360 was an OS for IBM mainframes, which first appeared in 1966, but it is unrelated to the 8086-based DOS of the 1980s used on personal computers.

How does a disk operating system work? When a computer is powered on, it goes through various steps called the boot process. When running a disk operating system, these six booting steps are standard: The read-only memory (ROM) bootstrap loader reads the Master Boot Record and passes control over to it. The boot record loads the disk operating system into memory, which takes control of the machine. The computer transfers data stored on a magnetic disk to its main memory, the random access memory (RAM). It also transfers data to external devices attached to the computer, such as a computer screen or printer. The computer provides various application programming interfaces for programs like character input/output (I/O), memory management, program loading and termination, as well as handling user input via a keyboard. The OS also provides file system management that organizes, reads and writes files on storage. The management system uses a hierarchical structure of directories, subdirectories and files.

DOS and command-line interface Because DOS has a character-based interface rather than a GUI, its users must type textual commands in its command line to indicate the actions they want the OS to perform, such as finding a file or running a specific program. The command line process can be complex and tedious, which is why nongraphical OSes are becoming obsolete. That said, nongraphical OSes use minimal system resources; they can be lightweight, fast and flexible. Also, users who know the operating system's standard commands might find it easier to use than a GUI-based OS, particularly if they want to do the following: Troubleshoot hardware or software issues.

Recover data from a corrupted HDD.

Create HDD partitions.

Run antivirus software.

Run legacy software.

Set up and configure the system BIOS.

Set up file/data backup.

Update system date/clock settings. The startup screen from an early version of IBM DOS shows some of the options that can be run from the command line prompt.

DOS features The main features of all disk operating systems are as follows: CLI. There is no GUI in any DOS, so mouse inputs are not accepted. It is a character-based interface system where all commands are entered in text at the command-line prompt.

There is no GUI in any DOS, so mouse inputs are not accepted. It is a character-based interface system where all commands are entered in text at the command-line prompt. Prompt. Disk operating systems provide a visual message, known as a prompt, that provides the location of the current directory or folder and enables users to enter various commands from the keyboard.

Disk operating systems provide a visual message, known as a prompt, that provides the location of the current directory or folder and enables users to enter various commands from the keyboard. Management. A DOS is useful to manage a computer's files, I/O system and memory.

A DOS is useful to manage a computer's files, I/O system and memory. Batch files. Disk operating systems support batch files that are macros that can be used to automate groups of commands to simplify tasks, and save time and effort.

Disk operating systems support batch files that are macros that can be used to automate groups of commands to simplify tasks, and save time and effort. Kernel. The DOS kernel functions as the brain of the OS; it manages the computer's fundamental operations (memory allocation, file access, etc.) and provides an interface for the computer and its programs to interact with each other.

The DOS kernel functions as the brain of the OS; it manages the computer's fundamental operations (memory allocation, file access, etc.) and provides an interface for the computer and its programs to interact with each other. Data recovery capabilities. Booting a computer from the DOS can help recover data in the event of an expected event, such as a crash or hard drive corruption.

DOS limitations Although it was a ubiquitous operating system, DOS does have some limitations: No built-in security. It does not have built-in security, such as file ownership and permissions.

It does not have built-in security, such as file ownership and permissions. No multiusers or multitasking. As single-task operating systems, disk operating systems do not support multiusers or multitasking. Thus, only one program can run at a time (even though it provides direct access to the basic I/O system and underlying hardware).

As single-task operating systems, disk operating systems do not support multiusers or multitasking. Thus, only one program can run at a time (even though it provides direct access to the basic I/O system and underlying hardware). Challenging interface. The CLI, in which a user must type in commands, requires the user to remember commands to run programs and do other OS tasks.

The CLI, in which a user must type in commands, requires the user to remember commands to run programs and do other OS tasks. Unexpected output. A small mistake in typing the command can result in unexpected or unwanted consequences. For example, a user might want to list the files in the current directory by typing cd \directory_name . However, that command changes the current working directory to the named directory. To list the contents of a folder, the command dir should be used.

A small mistake in typing the command can result in unexpected or unwanted consequences. For example, a user might want to list the files in the current directory by typing However, that command changes the current working directory to the named directory. To list the contents of a folder, the command should be used. Slow updating of disk directory information. Some disk operating systems like MS-DOS do not update the disk directory information until a file is closed by the application, which can keep the file in an unsafe state and result in programming issues.

Common DOS commands MS-DOS is not case-sensitive, so commands can be typed in either uppercase or lowercase. However, other disk operating systems have case-sensitive CLIs. DOS commands include the following:

Common DOS commands MS-DOS is not case-sensitive, so commands can be typed in either uppercase or lowercase. However, other disk operating systems have case-sensitive CLIs. DOS commands include the following. Command What it does Example cd Changes directory Type cd c:\techtarget in the command line to change the working directory to c:\techtarget. cls Clears all the contents on the screen, leaving only the command prompt Type cls in the command line. copy Copies one or more files to another location Type copy c:\techtarget\file.txt c:\techtarget\file2.txt to copy c:\techtarget\file.txt to c:\techtarget\file2.txt. del Deletes one or more files Type del c:\techtarget\file2.txt to delete the file file.txt from the directory c:\techtarget. deltree Deletes all files and subdirectories from a computer Type deltree c:\techtarget\drafts to delete the directory drafts, including all files and subdirectories contained in it. dir Displays a list of files and directories in a directory Type dir c:\techtarget to display a list of files and directories in the directory c:\techtarget. format Formats a disk for DOS files Type format e: to format the disk in drive e: for use with DOS. help Lists the available commands or more information about a specific command Type help del to display information about the del command and how to use it. Most commands have optional switches that are explained in the help information. mkdir or md Creates a new subdirectory Type mkdir c:\techtarget\drafts to create the subdirectory drafts in the c:\techtarget directory. move Moves files or directories from one directory to another or from one drive to another Type move c:\techtarget\file.txt c:\techtarget\drafts\file.txt to move c:\techtarget\file.txt to c:\techtarget\drafts\file.txt. ren or rename Changes the name of a file or directory Type ren c:\techtarget\file.txt c:\techtarget\file2.txt to rename the file c:\techtarget\file.txt to c:\techtarget\file2.txt. type Displays the contents of a file on the screen Type type c:\myfile.txt to show the contents of the myfile.txt file. * A wildcard character that represents one or more characters a group of files has in common Type copy c:\techtarget\*.txt c:\techtarget\drafts to copy all files with the extension of .txt to c:\techtarget\drafts. ? A wildcard character that represents a single character a group of files has in common Type copy c:\techtarget\document?.txt c:\techtarget\drafts to copy files named document1.txt, document2.txt and so on to c:\techtarget\drafts.