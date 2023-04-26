What is cloaking in SEO?

Cloaking is a technique where a different version of web content is returned to users than to the search engine crawlers. This technique might be used for search engine optimization (SEO) to move a page up in search engine rankings by exposing a version of the page to search engine bots that satisfies criteria needed to increase ranking while displaying different content to users.

This shows the process websites that operate within the guidelines set by search engines go through to move a search page up in search engine rankings.

Cloaking is one of many types of black hat SEO, a set of techniques designed to exploit weaknesses in search engines. Other forms of black hat SEO include the following:

Keyword stuffing. A page is filled with keywords in a meaningless fashion just to satisfy search criteria.

A page is filled with keywords in a meaningless fashion just to satisfy search criteria. Content automation. A step above keyword stuffing, content automation uses keywords but makes some attempt to provide meaningful content instead of just a page randomly filled with keywords.

A step above keyword stuffing, content automation uses keywords but makes some attempt to provide meaningful content instead of just a page randomly filled with keywords. Sneaky redirect. The URL that's indexed by web crawlers in association with certain keywords is redirected to another page that has nothing to do with what the user was looking for.

Cloaking can also be used to hide illegal or undesirable content from web crawlers. For example, a website might hide pornographic content using this technique. Black hat hackers can also use cloaking to contaminate a computer through malicious content it returns to certain requestors.

A related technique called network cloaking is used to provide network security by hiding the network name of a device or service so that it can't be identified publicly.