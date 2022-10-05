Top 4 SEO marketing challenges for 2023

BOSTON -- Content marketers often struggle to keep up with the Google algorithm that can make or break their efforts, which makes search engine optimization a challenge.

SEO strategy was among the top concerns for marketers at HubSpot's Inbound 2022 user conference. People rely on search engines to find the content they want, and webpages that rank on the first search results page for a keyword phrase can receive a lot of traffic. Marketers must understand how to optimize their content for search engines if they want to improve their page rankings.

Key SEO challenges that marketers face include algorithm changes, underdeveloped AI, slow results and too many tools.

1. Google algorithm changes Google changes its search algorithm multiple times per year, which can affect organizations' website traffic. The changes typically reward high-quality content relevant to its main keyword phrase. However, the algorithm evaluates many variables -- including content links, site speed and content thoroughness -- and many marketers that attended Inbound said they have struggled to keep up with the changes. "From March until now, we've seen a 20% drop in organic traffic across all our clients, which is a little concerning," said Gracie DeSantis, an inbound marketing specialist at Vye marketing agency. "It's like, 'Is it something we're doing as an agency?' I think a lot of it is the [algorithm] updates." Marketing teams can't control the Google algorithm, but they can control how they respond to it. Organizations looking to improve their SEO strategies should not only stay on top of what Google publicly says about its algorithm but also build a strong brand to develop authority in their markets. In a session called "What's Next: How to Navigate Marketing Around Search and Social Algorithms," Neil Patel, co-founder of NP Digital marketing agency, explained that Google's algorithms favor established brands, and therefore, marketers should view brand-building as an SEO strategy. To build a strong brand, organizations can offer free online tools, Patel said. Free tools, such as plagiarism checkers or calorie calculators, tend to generate a lot of brand queries on Google from people that want to use the tool, and this can boost an organization's brand authority and SEO ranking.

2. Artificial intelligence Almost every industry uses AI in some way, and marketing is no exception. Although AI-powered SEO tools can help marketers find alternate keywords and generate anchor text variations, they often struggle to produce complex content on their own. "It's hard to get AI to write an entire article nowadays, because [the technology] is just not there yet," said Dale Bertrand, founder and president of Fire&Spark marketing agency. "What we've found is it will just go off in the wrong direction." Despite its inability to write full articles, AI can still help writers create content. For instance, it can generate title tags, subheads and other bits of content that writers can edit, add to and build on. "It used to be that whenever I wrote an article, I would choose a keyword, write an outline, then write the article," Bertrand said. "Now, I prompt a tool with a keyword, and then it suggests more keywords and questions that I should be using in my headings, and it will suggest sentences and paragraphs. Then I have to have a human edit it." Additionally, marketing teams can use AI to generate what Bertrand calls "efficient content." That could include comparison pages, templates or FAQs, where the AI can do a better job generating that type of content, Bertrand said.

3. Slow results SEO strategies can help organizations increase site traffic, but results can take months to manifest. These strategies involve many factors, such as content quality and quantity, page authority and site UX -- all of which take time to develop. SEO marketers must overcome challenges such as algorithm updates, AI, slow results and siloed tools. Business leaders often underestimate how long they must wait to see traffic improvements, said Cole Godsey, senior marketing manager at 121eCommerce, an agency that helps clients build e-commerce websites. Results usually take at least three months to appear, Godsey said. Marketers must commit to a long-term SEO strategy and not let slow results discourage them. They should invest time and resources into building a library of high-quality content, specifically tailored to their audience's needs. Additionally, to grow site authority, organizations can acquire backlinks -- instances where one website links to another -- from other sites that Google deems trustworthy.