What is man in the browser (MitB)?

Man in the browser (MitB) is a cybersecurity attack where the perpetrator installs a Trojan horse on the victim's computer that is capable of modifying that user's web transactions. The purpose of a man-in-the-browser attack includes eavesdropping, data theft or session tampering. This attack method may be used in cases of financial fraud, where perpetrators manipulate internet banking services and change transaction verifications to gain monetarily from the victims.

Specifically, a man-in-the-browser attack is a type of man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack. MitM attacks secretly intercept and relay messages between two parties who believe they are communicating directly with each other. MitM attacks are a type of eavesdropping in which the entire conversation is controlled by the attacker.

Because man-in-the-browser attacks require the installation of Trojan malware on the target computer, perpetrators commonly take advantage of security vulnerabilities or phishing tactics to initiate the attack. MitB attacks are deployed via user script, a Browser Helper Object or an insecure browser extension. MitB works by infecting a browser with a Trojan horse, which enables an attacker to intercept and modify data sent from a browser to a server. Messages in a public key exchange are also intercepted and replaced with fake security keys, and malicious browser extensions can be installed.

A man-in-the-browser attack occurs when the victim has entered the URL into the browser independently, without an external prompt. On the surface, transactions are taking place normally with expected prompts and password requirements.

When an MitB attack is successful, the perpetrator can steal a user's data and money. The attack can also change the appearance of a website and change server responses.