XDR definitions don't matter, outcomes do

Security professionals want attack surface coverage, more accurate alerts and a centralized management hub from extended detection and response -- or any other security operations technologies.

The term extended detection and response has been around for a few years, but users remain confused about what XDR is and what it isn't. Some think it's an extension of endpoint detection and response; some think it's an integrated suite of detection and response products from a single vendor; and some think it's an open architecture.

I've had my share of arguments and Twitter battles on this topic, but I realize now that none of this passionate industry doctrine matters. XDR means different things to different vendors and users. Want integrated XDR? It's available from several vendors. Want email security telemetry as part of an XDR product. Some vendors can meet this requirement. Want an open option that builds on top of existing security controls and analytics systems? Ditto.

This industry definitional dogma has become a bit of a distraction. Simply stated, XDR exists because security teams need more from their threat detection and response processes and technologies. This fact is clearly revealed in recent Enterprise Strategy Group research on XDR and security operations center (SOC) modernization that found 85% of organizations plan to increase spending on threat detection and response over the next 12 to 18 months. Clearly, something they're doing now isn't working well.

Simply stated, XDR exists because security teams need more from their threat detection and response processes and technologies.