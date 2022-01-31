8 best practices for blockchain security

An unprecedented surge in societal interest and institutional investment in blockchain occurred in 2021. The technology born of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has evolved significantly since its inception over a decade ago. Current blockchain applications span sectors far beyond currency. The distributed ledgers and decentralized economics enabled by cryptocurrencies are an architectural paradigm for the next generation of the web.

Blockchain technology has also ushered in a host of security issues, however. More blockchain security incidents were reported in 2021 than any year prior, resulting in losses exceeding $9 billion. These exploits include traditional attacks, such as phishing or network attacks, as well as novel threats unique to blockchain infrastructure, including cryptojacking, rug pulls, 51% attacks and more.

Although blockchain technologies offer several security benefits, every technology represents new opportunities for malicious attackers -- not to mention user errors.

In a world of distributed record-keeping and decentralized applications, individuals must assume greater responsibility for their online security, and businesses must mitigate threats far beyond their own walls and proprietary assets. For both, this begins with a security mindset.

Consumer, employee, executive: Cybersecurity hygiene applies to all A security mindset means supporting security education, resources and participation as part of an organization's culture and values. It's an orientation for decision-making, such as in email, identity management, security updates, product and network design decisions, partnerships, insurance and beyond. Although core blockchain technologies are typically abstracted from end-user view, the interfaces used to interact with applications, crypto assets or related identity management systems are just as much targets for bad actors. Phishing, for example, is used by threat actors to steal private keys or enter an enterprise network -- an upstream tactic that still threatens blockchain-powered assets or interactions. Thus, certain best practices apply to everyone, including the following: implementing two-factor authentication

allowlisting trusted senders and recipients

using strong private key management

installing security updates and patching

understanding custodial services

using cold (hardware) wallet storage

using VPNs