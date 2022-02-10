6 blockchain use cases for cybersecurity

Blockchain technologies offer several design configurations and applications that can enhance security. Despite all its purported security benefits, however, the blockchain market has been rife with security issues -- cryptocurrency-related crimes resulted in more than $14 billion in losses in 2021, up nearly 57% from the prior year.

This begs the question: Are blockchains secure by design, or should blockchain use cases be designed for security?

Are blockchains secure by design? Blockchain technology digitizes and distributes record-keeping across a network, so transaction verification processes no longer rely on a single central institution. Blockchains are always distributed but vary widely in permissions, sizes, roles, transparency, types of participants and how transactions are processed. A decentralized structure offers inherent security benefits because it eliminates the single point of failure. Blockchains are also composed of several built-in security qualities, such as cryptography, public and private keys, software-mediated consensus, contracts and identity controls. These built-in qualities offer data protection and integrity by verifying access, authenticating transaction records, proving traceability and maintaining privacy. These configurations enhance blockchain's position in the confidentiality, integrity and availability triad by offering improved resilience, transparency and encryption. Blockchains, however, are designed and built by people, which means they're subject to human error, bias or exposure based on use case, subversion and malicious attacks. Fancy math and software are no match for the chaos of the real world. For this reason, blockchains are only secure by design in theory. In practice, blockchains must be designed and implemented for security.