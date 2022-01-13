What are best practices for working with external partners?

Using collaboration platforms to work with external partners is better than the alternative of dealing with a deluge of emails with countless attachments. To make external collaboration work, it's best to take a structured approach and consider some best practices.

Evaluate levels of collaboration access

Many platforms and methods can be used for external collaboration. Assuming your company gives you a choice, pick the platform most appropriate for the work you need to do with the partner. Collaboration can have different levels of complexity for capabilities and support requirements.

A typical starting point for collaboration is basic file sharing. A cloud offering, such as Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive, could be all that you need to enable file sharing. For paid services, be sure to find out whether your collaboration partners already have accounts or would be willing to buy them.

In my personal experience, for example, more external partners request to use Google Drive as the preferred file sharing platform. A significant benefit is that Google Drive provides a free tier that is more than sufficient for basic collaboration.

One possible drawback, however, is that most users that I've worked with have their Google Drive associated with their personal email rather than their company email. Using their personal storage for confidential company data might be an inadvertent violation of company policy. So, if you are looking at a service like Google Drive for company collaboration, certainly consider asking users to set up a separate Google Drive account using their company email address.

For more extensive collaboration, most organizations likely use Microsoft Teams. Given the dominance of the Microsoft 365 suite, Teams is a natural direction for many companies. Not only does it provide the audio and video conferencing capabilities we are accustomed to with products like Zoom, but it also offers shared file storage and collaboration features. Because Teams is integrated with Microsoft 365 licenses, it's a no-brainer for many organizations.

Collaboration that needs to be more integrated may require giving a partner access to your internal network. In this case, you would have to provide VPN access into your network, which includes a VPN gateway on your site and tunnel software on your VPN client to allow for outside access to the private network.