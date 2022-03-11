Magic Leap 2 takes on HoloLens in enterprise AR market

Magic Leap will release its second augmented reality headset later this year, giving enterprise users a less expensive alternative to Microsoft's HoloLens 2.

The company revealed the final design of the Magic Leap 2 this week, saying it would launch the headset by the end of September.

Magic Leap intends to appeal to businesses in fields where the ability to overlay digital elements over real-world environments poses the most benefits, like healthcare and manufacturing. However, the company must work quickly to establish itself before competitors like Apple and Google release augmented reality (AR) devices of their own, and Meta complements its virtual reality (VR) headset with an AR device.

With its new headset, Magic Leap aims to take advantage of an expanding market. IDC projects spending on AR and VR will balloon from $12 billion in 2020 to $72.8 billion by 2024, an expansion driven by enterprise demand. The technology can help technicians repair machinery in the field, businesses sell products, assembly line workers build products and companies train employees in situations that mimic real life.

AR can deliver a solid return on investment for companies by reducing travel costs, said Thomas Brannen, an analyst at OnConvergence. Specialists can use AR headsets to remotely diagnose problems with machinery, instead of visiting the site in-person. Similarly, surgeons can walk colleagues through complicated procedures without physically being in the operating room.

"The payback can be measured in weeks or months in a lot of cases, just because [the technology] is that transformational," Brannen said.

Magic Leap intends to sell its second augmented reality headset to enterprises when it launches this year.

Magic Leap intends to appeal to enterprises by making AR images easier to see in its new headset. The Magic Leap 2 will have a 70-degree field of view, double that of its predecessor. The headset will also be able to dim external light, so projected images aren't washed out by the brightness of a real-world environment.

Magic Leap 2 is half the size of the first Magic Leap headset and is expected to sell for slightly more than the original device's $2,295 price tag. The HoloLens 2 retails for $3,500.