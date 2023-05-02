Microsoft releases Teams Payments app for small businesses

Small businesses can now process payments in Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft added a money exchange portal, Payments, to its unified collaboration platform to give small business owners and customers an integrated online commerce option.

The Payments app is now in public preview on the Teams store. It is available only to small business owners in the United States and Canada.

Conversations and commerce in a common space

The Payments app, released on May 1, lets entrepreneurs and small business owners offering services on Teams collect for their services on the app, according to Microsoft. The Payments app is available on desktop and mobile devices.

Self-employed people or small business owners offering services on Teams and working in B2C, or business-to-consumer industries, will benefit from this new tool, according to ZK Research analyst Zeus Kerravala. Such professionals include lawyers, therapists, or other workers who offer services online.

"This is an interesting application with a fair amount of potential," Kerravala said.

Among the hundreds of applications are consulting, professional advisory services and online events and courses, according to Gartner analyst Agustin Rubini.

Microsoft partnered with payment app vendors Stripe, PayPal and GoDaddy to construct a functional payment processor that lives on Teams.

"The new product will be useful for conducting business with less friction, as payment details will be stored in the user wallets," Rubini said.

Through these partnerships, small business owners can connect to an account from one of these vendors and then use Payments to request money from their customers in Teams, all in a matter of clicks, according to Microsoft.