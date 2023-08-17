MS-700 practice exam tests Teams phone system knowledge

IT pros looking to specialize in Microsoft Teams administration can take the MS-700 Managing Microsoft Teams exam. Candidates for the exam include Microsoft admins, IT managers, collaboration admins and help desk support staff. The exam tests the skills and knowledge required to configure, deploy and manage a Microsoft Teams environment, including calling, chat, meetings and events. The exam also tests monitoring, reporting on and troubleshooting Teams.

In reading MS-700 Managing Microsoft Teams Exam Guide by authors Peter Rising and Nate Chamberlain, IT pros learn the fundamentals of planning and configuring a Teams environment; managing collaboration capabilities, like chat, channels and apps; and managing calling and meetings.

Chapter 13, "Managing Phone System for Microsoft Teams," explores how to manage a Teams phone system, including creating and managing dial plans, resource accounts, call queues and auto attendant. The chapter also covers Direct Routing, such as using the health dashboard to monitor session border controllers (SBCs) and using PowerShell to create resource accounts and assign Direct Routing numbers.



MS-700 Managing Microsoft

Teams Exam Guide. Click here to learn more aboutMS-700 Managing MicrosoftTeams Exam Guide.

Below is an MS-700 practice exam about the Teams phone system. These questions explore managing phone system capabilities, including managing call queues, setting up policies, and monitoring the connections between SBCs and the Direct Routing interface.

Through these questions, readers can review the essentials of the Teams phone system and identify the areas to continue study before taking the MS-700 exam.