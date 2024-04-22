AI, toll fraud and messaging top the list of UC security concerns

Companies are facing a variety of unified communications threats -- from AI, toll fraud and improper use of messaging channels -- all of which were highlighted at a UC security panel at this year's Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Fla.

The UC security challenges session, which I moderated, featured a diverse group of vendors. Mark Collier, CTO of SecureLogix, Ram Ramanathan, senior director of product management at Ribbon Communications, and Bryan Mack, master principal consultant at Oracle, represented vendors who have historically been focused on protecting their customers against threats of attack via voice channels. The panel also included Anthony Cresci, senior vice president of go-to-market and partnerships at Theta Lake, which helps companies meet compliance obligations, as well as Smita Hashim, chief product officer of Zoom.

Metrigy has tracked trends in the communications and customer engagement security space for the last several years. We've noted that even as security concerns grow -- one in five of our research participants report having experienced a security incident -- proactive strategies are lacking. Just 35% of organizations report having a proactive, company-wide strategy in place to protect against communications, collaboration and contact center threats.

AI tops security concerns AI dominated this year's discussion, as well as most other Enterprise Connect sessions. That's no surprise. Nearly half the companies polled by Metrigy's "AI for Business Success: 2024-25" global research study said they are using AI for customer engagement and/or internal collaboration. For those who remain reluctant to roll out AI, security is the primary reason, according to the study. In particular, IT and business leaders are concerned about privacy, the reliability of AI output, potential for attacks on large language models that result in erroneous responses from AI engines and how to protect AI-generated content from leakage. Nearly half of companies are using AI for customer and employee interactions. AI is now creeping into the voice and video space where deepfakes threaten to disrupt methods used to verify employee and customer identities. These new attacks focus on systems used to identify individuals based on voice or face. At the same time, nefarious individuals or groups are exploring how to use AI to improve the success of phishing and social engineering attacks by crafting more realistic emails and texts. Hackers can even use AI to find the best way to access remote systems.

Voice is still a target The panel spent a lot of time talking about AI, but it's still an older tactic -- toll fraud -- that is causing sleepless nights for telecom managers. Toll fraud cost businesses nearly $39 billion in 2023, a 12% increase from 2021, according to the Communications Fraud Control Association. Preventing toll fraud becomes even more complex as organizations juggle their shift to cloud-based calling and contact center platforms while retaining PTSN access to ensure global connectivity and call routing. Here, too, a proactive approach is required, panelists said.