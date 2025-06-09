How UC can support the return to office

Try as they might, few businesses operate effectively on a fully remote basis; most struggle to find the right balance between work from home and return to office. Enter the hybrid model. Yet, even as workers adapt comfortably to working from home, businesses find it difficult to get employees into the office -- whether voluntarily or by mandate -- even if just for two or three days a week.

Business leaders are investigating a variety of approaches to induce workers to return to office. In particular, unified communications (UC) platforms can support the return to office by making collaboration even more effective. By providing better on-site collaboration experiences, the thinking goes, workers will be less inclined to stay at home.

Everyone already knows UC's value to support remote working. IT leaders now must evaluate UC's potential to make office-based collaboration better. Let's explore three factors to consider for UC's role in return to office.

1. UC features more impactful in an office setting Whether at home or the office, the UC feature set is the same. As a result, the platform on its own is not enough to bring workers to the office. The office environment, however, is far more conducive than a remote location in encouraging collaboration through human interaction and deeper engagement. Businesses have already invested heavily to make the office experience more enticing, including meeting rooms equipped with audiovisual (AV) technology that far outstrips any home office. This is where the richness built into UC can be showcased to great effect. Experiencing these features in a setting with team members physically present is simply more immersive than a worker sitting at a PC or tapping on a smartphone while on the couch. Team members feel more connected to each other. Consider the group dynamics of working on a document in real time or interacting with AI to generate new ideas on the fly. While UC does extend those capabilities to wherever workers are based, the in-office experience is so much richer -- not just from having the higher-end AV tools, but also seeing and feeling the sense of engagement from folks being in the same space at the same time.

2. Direct involvement with events Events are a recent addition to UC's existing feature set. Event capabilities enable activities to take place on a larger scale than what could be done in a meeting room. Today, most use cases center around webinars and broadcast events, but other collaboration-oriented activities could be considered -- for example, a large team where a big space is needed to meet in person or where multiple teams need to work together. For some team members, remote work is their only option, but for others who could attend in person, being there would be so much more engaging. Home-based workers have few opportunities to meet co-workers in person, and with these events being larger than normal gatherings, this would be a great reason to go into the office. Yes, these types of events are mostly virtual by nature because the cloud enables businesses to reach large audiences cost-effectively. UC's event capabilities are meant to deliver a great remote experience. Yet, for internal purposes -- say, team-based collaboration -- the audience isn't so big that on-site events cannot accommodate more team members than normally come to the office. For IT leaders, the implication is to not overlook the UC platforms' events capabilities. These can be a new way to draw more workers to the office for collaboration. Employees have a natural desire to join events in person if they're given the chance.