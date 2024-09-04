What is a unique identifier (UID)?

A unique identifier (UID) is a numeric or alphanumeric string that is associated with a single entity within a given system. UIDs make it possible to select that entity so that it can be accessed, updated and interacted with.

Unique identifiers can be assigned to anything that needs to be distinguished from other entities, such as individual users, companies, machines, database entries or websites. These distinctive values are usually assigned depending on the needs of the specific application but can either be randomly auto generated with an algorithm, allocated incrementally or chosen by the user.

How to create a UID The defining characteristic of a UID is that it is unique; no other object can share the exact same UID. So, when creating a new UID, some mechanism is required to ensure its uniqueness. It's also vital that the potential size of the UID is large enough to encompass the potential number of objects to be identified. For systems with only a few objects, a simple system may suffice; for large systems with many objects that have multiple agents issuing UIDs, a complex system may be needed. If two objects share the same UID due to a breakdown in the system, it is often called a collision. This image shows an example of a GUID using hexadecimal digits. In a sequential or serial numbering system, a single number is incremented each time a new UID is issued. These are often the simplest to implement, but it is important that a central authority enforces that each UID is only used once to prevent collisions. Some systems allow for user entry, such as a username or email address. A central database enforces the uniqueness of these entries. In a random numbering system, a number is randomly picked to identify each object. If the possible number space is much larger than the number of potential objects, you can be reasonably sure that it is unique. In a hash system, a cryptographic one-way hash function is used to create a UID. With a hash function, no central authority is needed to enforce uniqueness. While it is possible for a hash to not be unique, it is quite unlikely. For extremely large databases, this tradeoff of potential for collisions versus decentralization may be worth it. Some systems may use a combination of these approaches -- for example, a sequential date code prefix combined with a random suffix.

Uses of UIDs The most widely known use of unique identifiers occurs when users register for a website or service. Customers are often provided with a username or user ID that enables the company they are registering with to differentiate them within their system. Quite often, these UIDs are simply a user's email address or phone number. These identifiers are then used for security and login purposes. In a database or spreadsheet, unique identifiers may be designated as a specific column or field to help make sorting and filtering through information easier. In a database, the UID of a row is often called the key, and it is used to ensure that the correct data is accessed when doing a read or write. Another popular application of UIDs is in a physical supply chain. Manufacturers often mark individual pieces of a larger component, such as computer parts, or an entire product with a serial number. This enables users to trace back the origin of the product in case of a malfunction, defect or recall. Most countries also assign a UID to each citizen to help with taxation and government benefits identification. Since many people may share the same name, relying solely on a name quickly proves infeasible in any reasonably large country. The combination of name, date of birth and a country-specific UID reasonably identifies an individual for a government's purposes. Unique identifiers are also commonly used within the healthcare industry. Instead of reporting medical information with a patient's name, a personal code is created. This code combats issues of patient privacy, as well as eliminates the possibility of duplicate reports.