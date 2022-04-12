Box unveils Canvas cloud content collaboration tools

Many organizations face the logistical issue of fostering collaboration between remote workers and those who choose to return to the office. Box Inc. plans to release a new tool this fall, Box Canvas, that aims to digitally connect fragmented teams.

Box Canvas is a digital whiteboard associated with Box documents on which teams can collaborate in diagrams, wireframes using shapes, and connectors. Collaborators can be tagged with notifications and action items from the whiteboard, and communicate in emojis on the collaboration board.

The most important features of Box Canvas -- that it is free to all subscribers, and it includes Box's security settings to prevent content from being shared with the wrong parties -- might not be top of mind for most users, Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe said. Because Box Canvas is embedded in the Box cloud, work done on the platform is immediately sharable and doesn't incur additional costs -- something typically seen only from software companies much larger than Box.

Last year, Box added free digital signatures to its business subscription plans, a feature that previously required a subscription to a third party such as Adobe, HelloSign and DocuSign.

"This constant adding of new functionality and not raising the price of the subscription is unusual in the software world," Pelz-Sharpe said. "It is common with Microsoft, common with Google, common with Oracle. Box is a very healthy company, but it's not Oracle, right? Many vendors, when they get to [Box's size], end up with a price list."

The security features of Box, Pelz-Sharpe added, have made the company popular among government users as well as law firms.

Microsoft is in the process of rebuilding its whiteboard capabilities for OneDrive for Business users, while Dropbox doesn't currently have a native whiteboard function. Several vendors such as Miro and Explain Everything have app integrations with those file-sharing clouds; many of them work on a freemium basis.