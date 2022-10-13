Box boosts content collaboration with Notes reboot

Box Inc. released a refreshed version of Box Notes and plans to beta test its long-in-development Box Canvas digital whiteboard next month. The content collaboration tools cater to the post-pandemic hybrid workforce.

Users of Box Notes -- a long-standing feature of the Box document management cloud -- get an update that includes organizational tools such as table of contents, new highlighting tools and more sophisticated editing tools. Also included are table and image tools that enable text additions and security tools such as granular access controls and password protections.

Box previewed another feature, Content Insights, planned to go live later this month. The tool lets users see who is using content and how they're using it. Among the potential uses for Content Insights are sales teams using it to monitor which customers have looked at marketing materials, quotes or contract proposals and HR teams confirming employees have viewed trainings, onboarding or procedural documents.

Features such as Content Insights provide Box users business intelligence behind the consumption of content, said Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie. It is a prelude to coming features that will provide users more granular insights about their content.

Content Insights may also be a boon for Box admins who need to analyze what's going on in their increasingly expanding content repositories, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis.

"Box deployments are now pretty big; they used to be just departmental, and who cared, right?" he said. "But now you've got a lot of companies with a lot of stuff [in Box], so they need that sort of more enterprise-grade management capabilities to find out, you know, exactly what's happening, who's using what, and where it is."

Box Notes enables content collaboration. Shown here is an onboarding packet for a company's new employees, with tasks assigned to different team members.