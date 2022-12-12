3 benefits of product information management systems

Online and in-person retailers often struggle to manage product information -- especially those with extensive catalogs.

Organizations must provide accurate product information to customers and employees, such as sales and support teams, so they use software to manage this information. In particular, product information management (PIM) systems help retailers maintain accurate product catalogs. They can improve employee and customer experience (CX), reduce human error and increase upselling opportunities. However, these systems can also introduce challenges, such as widespread errors, high integration costs and user adoption difficulties.

Learn how PIM systems can help organizations manage product data, along with key implementation challenges retailers may face.

Benefits of PIM systems PIM systems offer many benefits, such as improved employee and customer experience, reduced human error and increased upselling opportunities. 1. Improved employee and customer experience PIM systems can create a single source of truth for product data, so employees such as sales agents, web designers and marketers can quickly access and retrieve the latest information. These systems ensure employees don't have to request or hunt for the latest data, which can improve the employee experience. As PIM systems offer easy access to product information, they can also enhance customer service and sales efforts. For instance, sales and customer service agents can tap into a PIM system to quickly send product recommendations and details to customers and leads. This ability can reduce call hold times in contact centers, boost sales and improve overall CX. 2. Reduced human error Retailers can integrate their PIM systems with external tools such as warehouse management systems and product lifecycle management systems to pull product specifications and inventory data into a central repository. Organizations can also integrate their PIM systems with e-commerce platforms to ensure online shoppers have accurate product information. These integrations automate the data entry process, which can reduce the risk of human error. 3. Increased upsell opportunities As PIM systems can classify and categorize products, they help retailers send customers relevant product recommendations based on past behavior. Product recommendations can also help sales agents identify upsell opportunities, such as additional products or add-ons, that customers can consider with their purchases. PIM systems can benefit retailers in various ways, such as improved CX and increased upselling, but they can also pose challenges, such as widespread inaccuracies and costly integrations.