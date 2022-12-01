PIM vs. DAM: What's the difference?

As online retailers sell products across multiple channels, PIM and DAM systems help them manage their product and marketing information.

Modern retailers can easily mismanage their data. For instance, product listings may display outdated prices or inaccurate product images, which can frustrate customers and harm organizations' customer experience. As retailers search for a software tool that can manage product information, they may come across advertisements for product information management (PIM) and digital asset management (DAM) systems, but not understand the difference between them.

To ensure that retailers and digital marketing teams choose the right systems for their needs, they should learn the key differences between PIM and DAM systems, which include their overall purposes, the types of content they manage and the tools they integrate with.

What is PIM? PIM is a category of software products that store, organize, manage and distribute basic product information to ensure consistency across sales and marketing channels. These systems aggregate product data from tools like ERP and product lifecycle management (PLM) systems into a central repository. PIM systems often store the following types of information: product specifications, price, weight, size, and dimensions.

What is DAM? DAM is a classification of software products that store, manage and distribute an organization's rich digital media assets, like audio and video content. This content may include the following: audio recordings

3 differences between PIM and DAM Although PIM and DAM systems both serve as content repositories, they differ in terms of their purposes, the content they store and external tools that organizations can integrate them with. 1. Purpose PIM systems help organizations maintain accurate product information across marketing and sales channels. DAM systems, on the other hand, help creative teams manage rich digital media assets. As organizations engage in multichannel marketing and selling, they may struggle to maintain accurate and consistent product information across channels, like company websites, social media and e-commerce platforms. Products and their features often change over time, which can create inconsistencies between channels if teams don't update them often enough. PIM systems help organizations manage these changes. For instance, a beauty product company may adjust the price, bottle size or ingredients of one of its shampoos. With a PIM system in place, the marketing team doesn't have to manually change the information on every marketing and sales platform. Instead, they can make updates in the PIM system, which can automatically update data across channels. A DAM system, on the other hand, lets creative professionals like graphic designers and video editors easily retrieve and collaborate on projects. Versioning features track different file variations as creative teams edit them, which can help teams locate the most up-to-date versions of assets. Additionally, DAM systems offer live commenting features that enable creative teams to collaborate on projects through integrations with external editing apps. Because DAM systems offer an SSOT for digital assets like company logos, organizations often use them to maintain brand consistency across channels. System admins can create and upload brand guidelines, such as design templates and color schemes, to the system and update them as changes occur. 2. Content PIM systems manage different types of content than DAM systems. PIM systems collect, store, organize and distribute basic product information, such as a product's physical attributes. DAM systems manage larger, more creative files, like images and videos for marketing and sales teams. PIM systems store the following types of content: bar code number

podcasts 3. Integrations To get the most out of PIM and DAM systems, organizations can integrate the tools with external apps to create marketing software sets. However, organizations integrate PIM and DAM systems with different kinds of tools. Retailers typically integrate their PIM systems with the following apps: ERP system, PLM system, and E-commerce platform.

