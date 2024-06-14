Epicor acquires Kyklo, adding product info management to ERP

Epicor is expanding the functionality of its ERP platform with the acquisition of Kyklo, a provider of product information management software.

Kyklo's portfolio of PIM applications enables manufacturers and distributors to distribute or syndicate content across various channels such as e-commerce sites, catalogs and marketplaces. Manufacturers can use Kyklo to syndicate data about their product lines via B2B commerce applications to their distributors, an attractive selling point for Epicor, according to John Carrico, vice president of product management at Epicor.

This helps the manufacturers market products, but Kyklo also includes business intelligence (BI) capabilities for visibility into what's selling and why.

"When they put their product out and are running it on the Kyklo commerce site, all the distributors that are running it can push that product or updates to the product and see what's selling at distributors," Carrico said. "By syndicating that content, they can market that across those distributors."

In May, Epicor brought out its Epicor Grow data platform, which pulls together several BI and AI capabilities into its ERP applications and is designed to help customers make more informed decisions on how to build, distribute and sell their products.

Epicor Grow is built primarily from Epicor's recent acquisitions, most prominently Grow, a low-code/no-code BI development environment it purchased in 2022. It also includes technology from Elite Extra, a last mile distribution application it acquired in 2023; and Smart Software, an AI-based inventory planning and optimization application purchased last month.

Epicor Grow enables customers to take data from their ecosystems, including ERP systems of record and associated applications, to build pipelines for specific use cases such as smart forecasting and inventory optimization, Carrico said.

Kyklo adds product information to applications in the pipeline, he said. Kyklo's software ensures that the data is accurate, normalized and clean across the different applications.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Epicor will own Kyklo, based in Thailand and New York, outright and operations will be integrated into Epicor. Kyklo's applications will be available to purchase as standalone offerings, including Direct Commerce for manufacturers, which includes PIM, and Managed PIM for content management application, according to Carrico.

Epicor will invest in Kyklo's product development, he said.