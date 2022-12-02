How to choose the right PIM system for your business

E-commerce leaders must make many important business decisions, including which product information management systems to choose.

PIM systems offer an environment in which e-commerce teams can collect, develop, manage and maintain critical product information from a centralized repository. This centralization helps digital retailers efficiently feed product data and digital assets to downstream systems, such as company websites and e-commerce platforms. A PIM system can help e-commerce teams assemble and manage product data in a dynamic, multichannel marketplace.

Information that PIM systems store include the following:

size

weight

box count

cost of goods sold

product images

pricing

marketing copy

To help e-commerce leaders find a PIM system that fits their organizations' needs, they should first create a team of stakeholders, identify key goals and product features, and create a list of potential PIM system products.

Industries that benefit from PIM systems Organizations in any product-focused industry can benefit from a PIM system. However, organizations in the retail and manufacturing typically rely on these systems the most. Retail. These organizations use PIM systems to aggregate and manage product data from their inventory management and point-of-sale (POS) systems. Inventory management and POS systems manage items in warehouses and sales floors . Retailers can integrate PIM systems with these external applicaions to create a single source of truth (SSOT) for product data. Manufacturing. Manufacturers use PIM systems to create an SSOT for their product data, which helps them offer accurate information to their customers, suppliers and marketing channels. PIM systems offer manufacturers a unified view of product information that includes COGS. This view lets manufacturers optimize product pricing as supplier prices change, which can increase customer satisfaction and boost sales. Additionally, manufacturers can use PIM systems for asset management because PIM software can track the availability of product components for tools they use on the manufacturing floor.