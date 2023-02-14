ERP vs. PLM: What are the differences?

Manufacturers may find they can be more agile with product development with the addition of PLM software.

Product lifecycle management software offers more targeted design and development management than ERP alone. With PLM, organizations can gain better insight into processes across a service or product lifecycle, from design through to retirement.

Here's more about the differences between ERP and PLM, as well as the potential benefits of integrating the two.

What is ERP software? Product manufacturers, like many large companies, rely on ERP for a host of back-office functions. ERP software is a suite of integrated applications that manages and automates processes like finance, HR and procurement. It also collects and stores the data related to those processes so executives and others within the organization can access real-time enterprise information in one place. Most ERP vendors also offer business functions such as logistics and vendor relationship management, said Sudip Pattanayak, senior director of research at Gartner. Data related to materials, parts and vendor interactions are all stored in the ERP system. However, some organizations may find ERP software still doesn't meet all their business requirements.

What is PLM software? PLM software focuses on product lifecycle management, serving as a data warehouse for the product's information from its ideation through its discontinuation. This product data includes information like sales numbers and quality control requirements. PLM software is most commonly used in engineering and can also help users with bill of materials (BOM) management, among other applications. A BOM is a list of the elements needed to create an item. It makes it easier to keep track of various aspects of production. More organizations have started to adopt PLM software to support their new product development. Manufacturing, aerospace, medical and energy companies, and retailers are among those that use PLM software. They use product lifecycle management software to support processes from inception to design and manufacture to end of life. PLM can help manage a diverse array of products, including the following: planes

electronic devices

medical equipment

home heating systems

clothing PLM software has gained new potential with the advent of IoT systems, as product lifecycle management software can use the data from IoT systems to learn more about an item's performance. However, PLM platforms must possess the proper capabilities, like data analytics, to take advantage of this information.