ERP and SCM: Understand the differences

ERP can help companies manage their supply chains, but the software may not fulfill every organization's needs. Supply chain leaders should learn how supply chain management software can potentially help their company and consider purchasing SCM software as well.

ERP software covers various aspects of a company's operations, so its SCM module is likely not as comprehensive as SCM software. SCM software expands on ERP software's functionality and can help organizations learn more from their data, among other uses.

Here's more about ERP and SCM software and the use cases where a company may want to look into purchasing SCM software in addition to its ERP system.

What is ERP software? ERP software is an enterprise-wide system that helps companies manage data and workflows for multiple lines of business within an organization, such as HR, finance and order management. ERP was first embraced by large companies, but organizations of all sizes now use the software. Benefits of ERP software include the following: It provides a consistent look and feel for end users across the company.

It enables companies to carry out advanced reporting and dashboards because ERP is a single database.

It can simplify system maintenance because all the configuration is carried out in one application, and it may include fewer configuration options, making it less complex to maintain.

It reduces the amount of vendors companies must manage.

It gives companies more freedom because organizations can choose to implement only needed functionality and then implement additional modules in the future as business needs arise.

What is SCM software? SCM software helps companies with processes such as demand planning, ordering, receiving, inventory management, shipping and returns. Supply chain leaders can use an SCM system to delve more deeply into the data from each stage of their company's supply chain process and potentially identify savings, bottlenecks and potential future issues. SCM is often integrated with ERP software. Benefits of SCM software include the following: SCM provides more advanced functionality than ERP software, including improved reporting and dashboards.

SCM includes features for demand planning, which can help ensure materials are available when needed.

SCM can help companies manage the environmental and sustainability aspects of their supply chains.

SCM includes process automation capabilities, which can reduce errors.