ERP vs. WMS: Which one is right for you?

For some companies, customer loyalty depends on a well-functioning warehouse -- and that may require specialized software.

Many companies rely on ERP software but may require a warehouse management system to meet the demand for specific functionalities.

Organizations with specific warehouse and inventory management needs may require a warehouse management system (WMS) in addition to ERP. Augmenting ERP with WMS might offer better support of an organization's goals and provide a competitive advantage.

Here's more about the differences between ERP and WMS, when adding a WMS might be necessary and the issues a new system won't solve.

What is ERP? Companies use ERP systems to manage critical back-office functions on a single platform. One benefit of ERP is that many types of companies can use the software. The broad scope of an ERP system means multiple departments can use, share and view data within dashboards and reports. For example, ERP can automate and simplify accounting, purchasing, human resource management and inventory management tasks. ERP also reduces the need for numerous interfaces between systems and provides a consistent look and feel. An ERP system may include basic warehouse and manufacturing functionality. For companies with complex needs, that functionality might not be enough.

What is a WMS? A warehouse management system manages processes from the time products and inventory enter the warehouse until they leave. Companies with a warehouse or manufacturing facility may want to consider adding a WMS. A WMS includes all the steps from acquiring materials to shipping the finished products from the warehouse. A WMS targets warehousing-specific needs, rather than offering functionality businesses can use across the entire organization. It provide the tools, dashboards and reports to ensure a warehouse operation is efficient and avoids downtime. This includes all the steps from acquiring materials to shipping the finished products from the warehouse. A warehouse management system integrates with ERPs and other systems to provide functionality not offered in the WMS itself. For example, a company may want to use ERP for all finance-related transactions because it works across the company. A WMS would send any financial information it captures to the ERP for consolidation with other financial data.

Key differences between ERP and WMS software Key differences between ERP and WMS software include the scope of functionality offered. Essential aspects of ERP include the following: ERPs typically have a broad scope, offering features that can benefit the whole company.

Companies from different markets can use ERP.

ERP isn't restricted to a warehouse or manufacturing environment. Key aspects of a WMS include the following: A WMS meets the needs of a warehouse or manufacturing facility.

Because the scope of a WMS is narrower than what's offered through ERP, WMS vendors can spend their time and effort developing very detailed and feature-rich software for their specific market.

The targeted functionality of a WMS often translates into additional configuration options that let a company set up the WMS to meet its needs, rather than how the vendor designed the system's usage.