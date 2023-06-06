ERP vs. BPM: Which is best for your company?

Organizations may find their business process needs aren't being met by their ERP software alone. If so, companies should consider implementing business process management software in addition to their ERP.

An ERP implementation is often a company's first step for automating processes and improving efficiency. BPM software, which is also abbreviated as BPMS, can then help support a company's continued growth. While ERP and BPM software have some functionality overlap, BPM software can refine and automate business processes at a deeper level than ERP software, which can help reduce costs, improve efficiency and reduce the potential for errors.

Learn more about ERP vs. BPM, as well as the situations in which organizations may benefit from implementing BPM software.

What is ERP? An ERP system is software that helps companies manage their entire operations, including finance, purchasing and HR. An ERP system serves as a single database for storing company data, which can help with reporting and dashboards. ERP software also enables users to automate processes, which can help save time and ensure that forms and data are sent to the right people. ERP software also provides employees with a consistent UI, which can improve overall UX.

What is BPM? BPM software can complement ERP because, while ERP software does a bit of everything, BPM software focuses on automating processes and making them more efficient. A BPM system captures current processes, models new processes and executes them if the user decides to go ahead with the new processes. BPM software also provides users with data about processes so users can potentially further improve them.

Should you implement BPM software? The most common scenario is for companies to implement BPM software after having already purchased an ERP system. Companies often automate routine processes using their ERP software. Over time, users may need to automate more complex processes, and their ERP system may be unable to carry that out. Employees may also find the company's ERP process automations difficult to use. Company leaders may then decide to implement BPM software to address the shortcomings of their ERP or other systems. BPM software is often better at carrying out process automation than an ERP if workflows are more complex, multiple departments are involved in a transaction or advanced rules come into play. BPM software can also help refine processes so they are more well defined. ERP software and BPM software can each use data from the other system, which can make working with both easier.