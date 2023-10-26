6 key roles in a knowledge management team

Organizations need experts in change management, knowledge management and IT if they want to run a knowledge management program.

A knowledge management team oversees an organization's KM strategy and ensures employees and customers can access valuable information. Organizations can structure the roles and processes of a KM team in various ways, like making teams centralized or decentralized. They might also create formal KM roles with dedicated job titles or organize informal efforts with existing staff.

Understanding common roles within a KM team, such as a KM leader and knowledge champion, can help organizations create a team that meets their needs.

What does a knowledge management team do? KM teams find optimal ways to capture and share knowledge across organizations. They also use knowledge to improve products and services, said Bhrugu Pange, managing director of technology services at global consulting firm AArete. These teams create processes that let users easily document, find and share knowledge. For example, KM teams find ways to improve the use of explicit knowledge -- information organizations documented -- and tacit knowledge, information that lives inside people's heads, said Lynda Braksiek, principal research lead at research firm APQC. KM teams ensure workers can access valuable knowledge, which improves employee efficiency. To create an effective KM program, the team must ensure it will improve employees' workflows. "Knowledge is not valuable until it is used in new contexts," Braksiek said. A knowledge management team helps organizations gather, store, distribute and use knowledge.

Centralized vs. decentralized teams Organizations must decide whether they want a centralized or decentralized KM team. A centralized team implements and oversees a KM program for an entire organization, while decentralized teams are smaller and assigned to individual business units, functions or departments. Decentralization might make sense for organizations with a broader decentralized structure, Braksiek said. If an organization has a decentralized structure -- meaning decision-making power is spread among various departments or leaders -- then it makes sense to mirror that structure for KM. However, centralized approaches often have better adoption, performance and leadership support, according to APQC, because they tend to get higher engagement from employees.