DOT dashboard puts airline customer service teams on notice

Exorbitant flight cancelations and delays for millions of Americans this year prompted the U.S. Department of Transportation to step in. Experts worry about how it will affect airline customer service and call centers, at least in the short term.

DOT received 5,862 complaints in June in the wake of a particularly rough Memorial Day holiday travel season -- a 34% increase over May. DOT secretary Pete Buttigieg reported that 3.2% of domestic flights were canceled in the first half of 2022 and about 24% were delayed.

To spur improvements in airline service, Buttigieg wrote the CEOs of the 10 largest U.S. airlines and called for improved airline customer service. He also called for airlines to downsize flight schedules to better match staffing capacity and step up hiring -- with more competitive employee compensation -- to attract more workers.

DOT also plans to go live Sept. 2 with a public dashboard comparing passengers' rights for each airline according to airlines' customer service plans, documents they are required by law to file and maintain with the federal agency. The interactive dashboard promises to show stranded passengers what the airlines have committed to provide them -- such as refunds, meals and overnight hotel stays -- in their individual circumstances.

"The level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable," Buttigieg said in a letter to airline CEOs. "When passengers do experience cancelations and delays, they deserve clear and transparent information on the services that your airline will provide, to address the expenses and inconveniences resulting from these disruptions."

U.S. Department of Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, shown here speaking at a conference in Washington, D.C., in 2022, will release a passengers'-rights dashboard for those experiencing delays or canceled flights.

Buttigieg reminded the CEOs that DOT is currently pushing for new regulations for airlines to provide passengers with more clear compensation rules when disruptions happen. Furthermore, the agency is "contemplating" further regulations to expand passengers' rights during schedule disruptions.

For now, he recommended that airlines assess their customer service plans ensure they provide "adequate amenities" to passengers who must endure disruptions. At minimum, they should provide passengers with meal vouchers when delayed by three hours for circumstances within the airlines' control and hotel vouchers when stranded at airports overnight. Some airlines have already responded with plans to improve customer service.

Government oversight of CX Industries such as airlines, banking and telecom have federal oversight of customer service, which adds a layer of accountability, said Liz Miller, vice president and analyst at Constellation Research. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg has attempted to address the problem of cancellations and delays -- although both aggrieved passengers and airline leaders will find something to complain about with the new DOT dashboard, she predicted. "Customers are getting frustrated, and we're seeing the secretary speak to that frustration in a way that actually makes sense," she said. "It makes sense for the airlines to have clarified language so no one goes up and yells at the ticket counter lady anymore. It addresses customer experience and employee experience." In clarifying customer service plan language and making policies more accessible to passengers, though, airlines will have to write clearer policies. Some airlines will have to make good on bad policies that she believes are deliberately vague. "It's going to air some of the dirty laundry, some of the tricky language that's intentionally been put in," Miller said. "There are loopholes within loopholes within gray areas that make it really hard for a passenger, in crisis, whose flight has been delayed and they missed a connection or [whose] flight has been canceled ... to find answers." Air Canada apologizes for long customer call wait times and suggests alternative methods for support.