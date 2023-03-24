Use zero-trust data management to better protect backups

When it comes to data backups, "trust, but verify" won't always cut it. The famous proverb may be helpful in some areas, but data protection pros know that trust isn't easily given.

A zero-trust data management strategy requires an organization to authenticate, authorize and frequently validate all members before granting them access to applications or data. This strategy applies to members both inside and outside of the company firewall and is an appealing option for organizations concerned about protecting data backups.

Organizations often implement rigid policies like zero-trust data protection in response to two common issues: human error and cyber attacks. Complete, secure backups are required for a full recovery after data loss, so a heavy-handed protection policy is often justified.

Trust nothing, verify everything "The principle is to never assume any access request is trustworthy. Never trust, always verify," said Johnny Yu, a research manager at IDC. "Applying [that principle] to data management would mean treating every request to migrate, delete or overwrite data as untrustworthy by default. Applying zero-trust in data management means having practices or technology in place that verify these requests are genuine and authorized before carrying out the request." Data backup software can potentially be accessed by bad actors looking to delete backup data or alter data retention settings. Zero-trust practices use multifactor authentication or role-based access control to help prevent stolen admin credentials or rogue employees from exploiting data backup software. "Zero-trust strategies remove the implicit trust assumptions of castle-and-moat architectures -- meaning that anyone inside the moat is trusted," said Jack Poller, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Instead, the approach is to trust nothing, verify everything and apply the principle of least privilege access -- provide only the access necessary for the user or application to do their job. No more, no less."