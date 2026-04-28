Why leadership should be involved in data backup policies

Organizations are built on data. If that foundation is threatened, the whole business could collapse. Data backups are a necessary fail-safe to prevent that worst-case scenario, but they can also serve other critically important goals.

C-level leaders might not initially recognize this value. Typically, the IT team or cybersecurity department handles data backups as the "boots on the ground," but the C-suite can -- and should -- lead the charge.

Explore why data backup leadership matters, how leaders can provide input and shape backup policies, and learn what some of the most well-respected organizations in the field recommend when it comes to building an effective data backup policy.

Why do backup policies matter?

Data backups involve making a copy of data and storing it in another location so you can recover the data if the original is lost or corrupted. Having a data backup policy in place is critical for establishing how data is copied, where it is stored and how often backups are performed. These policies are key to ensuring data resilience and maintaining an effective business continuity and disaster recovery plan.

The following are some areas where backup policies can make a big impact.

Security breaches

Data is the most valuable asset a business can own. Because of this, it must be protected from all risk vectors. For example, bad actors might attempt to gain access to sensitive business data by taking advantage of unpatched software with security vulnerabilities, misconfigured IT systems that have overlooked entry points, or phishing techniques that target untrained employees.

Because of these data security risks and the potential for data loss, it's critical to back up data so it can be quickly recovered in an emergency. Recovering from security breaches can be incredibly expensive and time-consuming if you're unprepared and don't have a clear and robust backup policy in place.

Regulatory compliance

Organizations must adhere to data regulations and maintain compliance with them on an ongoing basis. These regulations are in place for a reason: They're often designed to protect data, whether that data belongs to customers, employees, or other organizations with which you do business. For example, HIPAA is a law designed to protect the security and privacy of sensitive patient information in healthcare settings.

Enforcement of these regulations includes financial penalties for noncompliance and other punitive measures for violations. Leaders should understand the importance of data compliance, but adhering to regulatory requirements is often easier said than done. Data backup policies can help organize data storage and implement standardizations that can simplify compliance and streamline audits. This can both improve backup compliance reporting efficiency and minimize penalties resulting from noncompliance. Data backup leadership also plays an important role in enforcing these rules across the organization.

Customer privacy

Customers are increasingly concerned about data privacy and protection and are skeptical of doing business with organizations that aren't transparent about how they use, store and secure their data.

Leadership must recognize the importance of transparency and design strong customer data protection strategies to effectively safeguard data and maintain privacy. Data backup policies are essential in defining and implementing these strategies.

For example, the C-suite can emphasize the need for data encryption in backups to ensure customer data is as secure as possible. They can also shape the messaging around how the business protects data and how it intends to collect and use customer data. This type of transparency and commitment to data privacy and protection can go a long way toward building customer loyalty.

Data storage and IT budgets

Data backups, when improperly managed, can lead to data sprawl. In other words, an organization collects and stores so much data that it becomes incredibly difficult and inefficient to manage. Having too much data can bloat data storage and IT budgets, as you'll need more servers to store data and more electricity to power them. For example, according to Gartner research, poor data quality management costs organizations $12.9 million annually on average.

Business leaders can use data backup policies to help manage this complexity and keep IT budgets lean. For example, backup policies can define what data should be kept, how long it should be retained, where it should be stored and how it should be organized. This can make it easier to find data when you need to recover it and help avoid storing irrelevant data. This efficiency can translate to better data management, leaner data storage and IT budgets that stay within more predictable (and acceptable) ranges.