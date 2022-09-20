Imply advances Apache Druid real-time analytics database

The open source Apache Druid real-time analytics database now includes a multi-stage query engine that commercial database vendor Imply built as part of the Project Shapeshift effort. The new features in Druid are generally available today.

Based in Burlingame, Calif., Imply raised $100 million in a Series D funding round in May in an effort to continue building out is own commercial Imply Polaris cloud database service that is based on Apache Druid.

Apache Druid provides an online analytics processing database that competes against a number of both open as well as closed source systems. On the closed source side, competitors including Rockset and Aerospike. In open source, Druid competes with Apache Pinot, which has a commercial offering led by database vendor StarTree.

Apache Druid now integrates a multi-stage query execution engine that enables data to be loaded faster than previous versions of the database.

The execution engine also allows users to execute data transformations using SQL. The new Druid features are coming to the cloud via Imply's Polaris database-as-a-service, which is also updated to make it easier for developers to operate the service with new data visualizations. Imply has been working for most of this year on making Druid more powerful in a project it has codenamed Project Shapeshift.

What multi-stage queries bring to the Druid real-time analytics database The multi-stage query engine for Druid with SQL-based ingestion and in-database transformation is a step forward, said IDC analyst Amy Machado. Using SQL code for ingestion not only makes it easier for the developer but also makes the query faster, Machado noted. The same is true for the in-database transforms, which remove an additional step that otherwise could have taken more time. "Complex queries for real-time apps and data analytics need a database that can handle high concurrencies with very low latency, and the ability to do joins with historical data to make sure that the data is always in context," Machado said. "Imply is contributing to the Apache Druid project to help ensure these requirements."