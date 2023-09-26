MongoDB reveals new generative AI, vector search tools

MongoDB on Tuesday unveiled new generative AI capabilities designed to help developers more quickly and easily build applications.

Among them are natural language processing (NLP) capabilities that enable developers to interact with data without having to write code and new MongoDB Atlas Vector Search capabilities that help reduce errant model outputs.

MongoDB introduced the new features during MongoDB.local London, an in-person event for the vendor's users.

Based in New York City, MongoDB is a database vendor that launched its NoSQL database in 2009 as an alternative to relational databases.

Dating to the 1970s, relational databases sometimes struggle to discover relationships between data points, which is becoming even more difficult as organizations collect increasing amounts of data and the data they ingest increases in complexity.

As a result, alternatives have been developed.

Graph databases such as TigerGraph and Neo4j specialize in discovering relationships between data points and are quickly gaining popularity while document-based databases such as MongoDB and Couchbase offer platforms designed to work with large sets of distributed data.

In June at an event in New York, MongoDB revealed an initial set of generative AI capabilities. The features unveiled on Tuesday build on those initial features and move some from the development stage into preview.

New AI capabilities Like most tech vendors, MongoDB has made generative AI a focal point of its product development since OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 significantly advanced generative AI and large language model functionality. In June, the vendor unveiled its first generative AI capabilities, including an extension of its partnership with Google Cloud that will enable developers to use the tech giant's generative AI and LLM capabilities as they create applications in MongoDB Atlas. Now, MongoDB is introducing specific generative AI tools that let users interact with data using natural language rather than code. They include the following: Natural language query in MongoDB Compass that lets users generate queries and infuse data assets in applications.

Natural language visualization in MongoDB Atlas Charts so developers can create, share and embed visualizations.

An AI-powered chatbot in MongoDB Documentation that provides users with tutorials, code samples and reference libraries as they build applications with MongoDB. The chatbot is now generally available, while the NLP capabilities in Compass and Atlas Charts are in preview. The features are similar to those being developed by other data management and analytics vendors, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. But they are nevertheless important given that they lessen the burden on data workers. In addition, whether one vendor's NLP capabilities are stronger than another's won't really be known until all the tools are generally available, he noted. "MongoDB, like other vendors, is integrating generative AI into their products to reduce the manual and repetitive tasks," Catanzano said. "These functions are similar to what others are doing, but there may be more nuances once we can see the full implementation on how they are doing this versus others." Beyond NLP capabilities, MongoDB unveiled new AI-powered capabilities in MongoDB Relational Migrator that make it faster and easier for organizations to migrate data from relational and other database types to MongoDB. The vendor first made Relational Migrator generally available in June, and added capabilities now in preview automatically convert SQL queries to MongoDB Query API Syntax. Meanwhile, improvements to MongoDB Atlas Vector Search -- a tool also still in preview -- are designed to reduce the frequency of AI hallucinations that plague generative AI and LLM outputs. They include a dedicated data aggregation stage to filter results, accelerated indexing that shows metadata and other information that reveal data's lineage and whether it can be trusted, and faster and easier access to streaming data to enable real-time analysis from generative AI models. Because vector search can reduce AI hallucinations, MongoDB's move to add functionality to Atlas Vector Search is critical, according to Catanzano. He noted that vectors enable LLMs to identify similarity among data. Through identifying similar data, generative AI can learn from itself and return more accurate results. "The most significant [new feature] is vector search," Catanzano said. "Most database companies like MongoDB are adding this to support generative AI workloads. Vector search has a lot of use cases and is a must-have going forward for databases to play in the generative AI space." Beyond the new capabilities in Atlas Vector Search, MongoDB unveiled an integration between Atlas Vector Search and data streaming specialist Confluent that enables developers to access streaming data for use in generative AI models. Andrew Davidson, MongoDB's SVP of products, said that the new capabilities in combination -- which the vendor terms its intelligent developer experience -- are designed to enable developers to build faster within MongoDB's operational data layer. Meanwhile, coming just three months after the vendor's initial foray into generative AI, he said they represent progress from theory to practice. "In June, we talked about how we were looking at [generative AI]," Davidson said. "Now, we're launching a bunch of things. Back in June, we knew we wanted to do a lot of things but our plans weren't specific. We knew we could do a bunch of things to modernize, and now we're bringing it to life."