Ransomware preparedness: The long road ahead

Niels Bohr, the famous Nobel Prize laureate in Physics, once said, "Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future." This was before the seemingly unstoppable growth of data and data sources -- and the ingenuity of cybercriminals trying to get to it or prevent you from using it.

Here's a prediction you can take to your crypto-bank: There will be more data and more ransomware attacks in the future. Today, I will focus on ransomware preparedness.

The threat of ransomware needs no introduction. That threat keeps IT and business executives up at night. Despite this constant feeling of imminent danger, it is surprising to see that few organizations actually feel or are prepared for an attack. It may be because of the amorphous nature of cyber threats -- you never know where it's going to come from or what it will look like.

IT complexity, IT and organizational silos, and the lack of skill sets may all be contributors to this situation. At TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), there isn't what we would call a holistic "blueprint" or "reference architecture" that delineates how to build effective strategies for ransomware protection.

Many organizations -- maybe yours -- are building their own approaches and processes to improve their ransomware preparedness posture. But is it working? After all, many different security and data protection tools have built-in ransomware protection. Yet, successful attacks keep happening. Where are the challenges and shortcomings, and what does the overall market preparedness look like?

Survey says IT pros aren't prepared In order to get more visibility into these many facets, ESG conducted an in-depth survey, "The Long Road Ahead to Ransomware Preparedness." The June 2022 survey included 620 IT and cybersecurity professionals involved with the technology and processes associated with protecting against ransomware. Survey participants represented midmarket (100 to 999 employees) and enterprise-class (1,000 employees or more) organizations in North America (United States and Canada) and Western Europe (U.K., France and Germany). Survey participants represented a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, retail and technology, among others. Our approach was to loosely follow the well-established NIST model, which is designed for organizing, planning and building an integrated set of information and information technology architectures. We closely looked at readiness, prevention, response, recovery and business continuity dimensions and scored the responses of our respondents to develop a grade and segment the market in preparedness levels. ESG employed a points-based scoring system, with increasing point values being awarded for behaviors and attributes more in line with a robust and multifaceted ransomware preparedness strategy. Overall, results showed that the market's preparedness is average and significantly under par in certain key areas, suggesting that the ransomware battle will take a long time. Zooming in on a few data points, our findings highlighted that most organizations report having experienced a ransomware attack within the last year. Only one in seven reported getting all data back after paying a ransom. Readiness is poor overall, except for the most advanced organizations better prepared with processes, staff and technologies. We uncovered significant gaps, yet teams are working together and supporting the budget: IT, security and data protection are key contributors.