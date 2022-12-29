Why BCDR teams should consider EMP disaster recovery plans

Electromagnetic pulses are not as common as other natural disasters that IT departments tend to worry about. However, with enough intensity, the effects can be catastrophic.

EMPs can be brought on by natural occurrences, such as solar flares or lightning strikes. They can also be human-made, in the form of EMP weapons or extraordinarily intense power line surges.

Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) teams today focus on more frequent threats, such as ransomware or natural disasters. However, in an abundance of caution, businesses might want to consider how EMPs could affect their organization and what efforts BCDR teams should make to prepare for such an event.

An EMP is a significant increase in electromagnetic energy, most often caused by an unusually large solar flare that sends huge blasts of electromagnetic energy to Earth.

What is affected in an EMP event? An EMP is a significant increase in electromagnetic energy, most often caused by an unusually large solar flare that sends huge blasts of electromagnetic energy to Earth. In most cases, the Van Allen belt and other elements in the atmosphere shield Earth from the effects of such a blast. However, in rare cases, the intensity of the solar flare is too much for the atmosphere to totally shield the planet, and damage to just about anything that uses electricity is highly likely. Many different kinds of systems can be affected in a serious EMP event: Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. Disruption to these systems can seriously disrupt many critical infrastructure systems, such as power and water, which use SCADA systems to monitor their operations, provide data to system managers on overall performance and identify any anomalies that must be addressed. If such systems were suddenly offline, it would be impossible to know whether critical infrastructure systems were malfunctioning and the cause of the disruption. Electric power-producing systems. Power-generating companies exist across the U.S. and interconnect via a network of systems. These systems continually monitor energy consumption levels and can modify the network of power distribution systems if a need arises for additional power. That can occur due to a major electrical storm, tornado, hurricane or earthquake that damages the power delivery infrastructure. An EMP has the potential to totally shut down power-generating systems and their distribution infrastructures, meaning electrical power would suddenly disappear. Telecommunications infrastructures. If the internet suddenly disappeared, chances are the entire world would grind to a halt. Wireless communications, also a major human necessity, would cease to exist without power to run the networks, switching infrastructure, transmission towers, etc. The ability to communicate with others, regardless of the technology, would stop immediately following a major EMP event. Earth-orbiting satellites -- many of which are used for communications, position location and national defense -- could be disabled, causing serious issues for U.S. defense capabilities. Banking and finance. Considering how much global financial systems and networks depend on technology and electric power, loss of those elements would shut down the world's financial systems and companies. Petroleum and natural gas. Systems that dig for oil and natural gas, plus the many refineries that process these natural resources -- and the distribution infrastructure that delivers the finished products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and natural gas -- would stop. Transportation infrastructures. Without electric power and fossil fuel-based products, trains and ships would no longer operate, motor vehicles of all kinds would no longer run, and any other component in the transportation infrastructure would stop. Food and water infrastructures. Loss of electrical power from an EMP would shut down water purification and distribution systems, so water would no longer flow to businesses and citizens. The same would be true of food processing and distribution infrastructures that depend on electrical power. Food supplies would slowly disappear, with no new replacements to be had. Emergency services. These critical organizations depend on many of the infrastructure elements described earlier and would be rendered virtually useless, aside from emergency teams that can still use existing medical supplies and emergency equipment that does not require electrical power.

What are the outcomes? In an EMP event, especially one that has far-reaching destructive effects on critical infrastructures, the issue of IT disaster recovery largely becomes moot. It would be more important that people -- both employees and private citizens -- are safe, because technology as it currently exists might not be recoverable for an extended period of time. Impact from a major EMP could be swift and deadly, shutting down all kinds of electronic systems. Motor vehicles, rail services and air travel would be disabled. Airplanes in flight would lose their ability to fly, so crashes and losses of life could be enormous. The fact that lighting would disappear could make evacuating underground and aboveground transportation systems very difficult. Employee evacuations also would be difficult, since emergency lighting systems used in stairwells for evacuations would be inoperable. Even employees working remotely could be affected if the EMP covered a large enough area. Loss of power, loss of internet and loss of communications networks would cut off remote workers immediately. Communications among employees and management, as well as just about everyone else, could cease to be possible.