How construction is an Industry 4.0 application for AI

Industry 4.0 technologies give various industries the opportunity to address safety concerns and simplify manual tasks affecting productivity. The construction industry is no exception.

Industry 4.0, also called the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is transforming the way construction projects are designed and managed. The technologies of Industry 4.0, including AI, cloud computing, intelligent automation, IoT, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), help reduce costs and improve efficiencies from design to project completion. This trend is called Construction 4.0.

Sellen Construction, a construction management and renovation services firm in Seattle, uses AI and VR to determine whether plans and execution will align before it's too late.

"By combining design and construction models in a VR environment, we can envision the project in real scale and with true sight lines," said David de Yarza, virtual design and construction manager at Sellen Construction.

This practice enables his team to understand complex construction sequences clearly, improve safety and reduce risk.

"What is a challenge to understand in drawings becomes clearer in 3D models and unmistakable in VR," Yarza said.

With advanced technologies, designers can access real-time data to make decisions, explore alternatives quickly and improve accuracy of designs. Other Construction 4.0 benefits include better project management and cross-team collaboration.

Construction 4.0 means better collaboration and project management 3D printing -- which can often be a form of generative AI -- and VR tools are also changing the design and management of construction projects. 3D printing creates complex structures quickly and easily. VR enables designers to view designs and construction sites before the project is even built. Notably, Construction 4.0 enables collaboration among designers, contractors and other stakeholders. "Designers are able to share information quickly and securely with those on the ground, allowing for improved coordination and communication," said Chris Alexakis, co-founder of online cabinet sales company Cabinet Select. "This is leading to greater efficiency, better decision-making and a more streamlined construction process overall." More specifically, some construction projects Alexakis has worked on used AI-based software for cost estimates and project management. Other processes have been automated, such as tracking project progress, resource utilization and scheduling. Similar companies agree that Construction 4.0 influences how their projects are designed and managed. "This new technology has made it easier to manage complex projects with a high degree of efficiency and accuracy," said Jason Farr, interior designer and founder of design and outdoor living specialist company Aviara Pavers. "From the use of artificial intelligence for more accurate estimates and cost analysis, to the automation of processes for faster project completion, Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing the construction industry."