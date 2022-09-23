Industries leading the way in conversational AI

Conversational AI has advanced dramatically since the early days of chatbots with limited capabilities. As time goes on, more industries are realizing the capabilities and benefits these advancements bring.

Digital assistants like Alexa and Siri have consumers wondering why the same capabilities can't be used at work. While there are enterprise versions of Alexa and Cortana, conversational AI is still not at a point where a user can ask any question and receive a coherent answer. Like most other types of AI, the best use cases are narrow as opposed to broad.

The level of risk associated with conversational AI also comes into play. For example, if Alexa or Siri makes a mistake in a consumer context, that mistake will likely be mildly annoying if not laughable. In a business setting, however, the stakes go up because the AI's accuracy impacts a brand's perceived quality.

"Most chatbots are tailored to connect to just one particular service, such as news, food, hotel reservations, weather information or flight bookings," said Adnan Masood, chief AI architect at digital technology services provider UST Global. "Multipurpose bots are being developed to accomplish multiple tasks with the same interface."

However, current challenges include support for multimodality in dialog systems, the ability to process and understand visual dialogs, data-efficient dialog model learning (learning from smaller data sets), the use of knowledge graphs and collaboration with IoT devices to maintain context.

"The next generation of conversational AI systems will address multiple ethical and technical challenges associated with general conversational AI systems, including bias, safety, multi-turn context, consistency, knowledge management and synthesis," said Masood.

Conversational AI continues to advance

Conversational AI examples in vertical markets Within financial services, Wings Financial Credit Union uses conversational AI to authenticate members. The company uses Nuance Gatekeeper, an AI-enabled biometrics platform that can verify members in as little as 0.5 seconds with a 99% authentication success rate. The platform considers more than a thousand physical and behavioral factors unique to each person. As a result, member accounts are more secure. "Conversational AI has had huge successes in financial services, but also experienced challenges. Success has always come in two places: FAQs that require generic answers or when an answer is completely fulfilled and personalized," said Wayne Butterfield, a partner with ISG automation, a unit of global technology research and advisory firm ISG. "The industry has struggled with anything outside of these two types of queries." Health insurance companies, like Humana, also need better ways to address customer queries. In working with IBM, Humana developed an IBM Watson-based voice agent that can provide faster, friendlier and more consistent support for administrative staff at healthcare providers. The solution relies on conversational AI to understand the intent of a provider's call, verify they are permitted to access the system and member information, and determine how best to provide the information requested. Similarly, just as the healthcare sector at large benefited from AI during the pandemic, CVS worked with IBM Consulting to use Watson Assistant for handling a tenfold spike in call volume as the US rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program. "One of the biggest trends to emerge was the active role patients played in their own healthcare, but pharma companies didn't want their customers -- healthcare providers and patients -- seeking product information on Twitter or TikTok," said Alisa Hummings, senior director and global head of medical information services at IQVIA, a healthcare intelligence company.