Nvidia, Arm deal fails after heightened regulatory scrutiny

Nvidia's acquisition of chip designer Arm Ltd. is off after facing mounting regulatory pressure from the U.S., U.K., European Union and even China.

SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday it was calling off the $40 billion deal because of "significant regulatory challenges." Softbank, which has owned U.K.-based Arm since 2016, is instead preparing to take the company public by March 31, 2023.

The acquisition, announced in September 2020, quickly faced review from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), among other governments.

Companies including Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm also voiced concerns as Arm customers. If the acquisition had gone through, it would have given Nvidia control of a company whose chip designs are used by those major companies and others around the globe, including Amazon, Huawei and Apple.

When mergers and acquisitions cross geographic boundaries, regulators apply more scrutiny, said Glenn O'Donnell, research director at Forrester. In the U.S., President Joe Biden has pushed for greater crackdowns on anticompetitive deals, and the FTC has responded with enhanced oversight as well as a review of current merger guidelines.

In this case, the U.S. applied pressure to the deal, with the FTC suing to block the merger in December 2021. Meanwhile, other governments including the U.K. and European Union applied even more pressure than the U.S., O'Donnell said. As the chip shortage continues to be a problem, there is a growing focus on localizing chip production, and the U.K. wanted to keep one of the world's top chip design companies in house.

"Political desires to foster technology on their home turf are the major drivers for this new atmosphere," O'Donnell said. "But recent supply chain vulnerabilities obviate a need to bring better geographic balance to the supply."