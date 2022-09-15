Jabra provides sentiment analysis with first AI software

Jabra, the producer of headset and speakerphones, has introduced its first software offering, a SaaS system called Engage AI that provides live coaching to contact center agents.

Unveiled Thursday, Engage AI live coaches agents during calls and provides agents with self-coaching assessments and personalized evaluations.

The Jabra Engage AI offering shows the increasing use of AI to power sentiment analysis, said Dan Miller, an analyst at Opus Research.

Analyzing sentiment Sentiment analysis is a type of natural language processing that reveals the emotion in speech or text. Rather than replacing agents through pure automation, computing power is being applied toward making agents more efficient and more human. Dan MillerAnalyst, Opus Research "Rather than replacing agents through pure automation, computing power is being applied toward making agents more efficient and more human," Miller said. Jabra is now among a host of vendors applying AI to sentiment analysis. Speech analytics vendors such as Verint, Nice, Uniphore and Genesys boast products that help contact center agents with pop-ups that appear on their screens. For example, in 2020 Nice powered CXone, the vendor's customer experience platform, with AI-driven sentiment analysis data to evaluate customer engagement during interactions between customers and agents. Meanwhile, Jabra hardware competitor Poly also sells a voice assistant for contact center agents as part of its offering, which may be a motivating factor for why Jabra is now offering a SaaS product like this, Miller said.