Deloitte targets specific industries with new AI offerings

Consulting firm Deloitte has partnered with AI hardware and software vendor Nvidia to provide new AI services to enterprises.

On April 25, the firm introduced Quartz AI, a pair of AI services built on the Nvidia AI and Omniverse platforms. Nvidia Omniverse enables users to create universal scene description-based 3D workflows and applications.

Combining the Nvidia AI Enterprise software stack and Nvidia Omniverse, the Quartz AI suite includes Compass AI and Frontline AI. Compass AI is powered by Nvidia cuOpt optimization software and helps with fleet routing and dispatch optimization. Compass AI embeds AI into workflows and is a cost-effective option for logistics customers, Deloitte said.

Meanwhile, Frontline AI is a virtual customer care representative that streamlines, measures and addresses feedback. It is an advanced chatbot service with visual conversational capabilities that can communicate in any language and is useful in the retail, service and customer service industries, according to Deloitte.