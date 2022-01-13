Deloitte launches new metaverse services and studio

Deloitte seized on the surging metaverse trend by releasing a new set of services and a studio to enable creators to build virtual and augmented environments.

Deloitte's metaverse offerings On Thursday, the consulting giant -- which has moved extensively into tech -- released its Unlimited Reality offering, which it said helps clients harness next-generation strategies, tools and technologies to create and connect virtual worlds. Enterprises using the Unlimited Reality service can create what Deloitte called hyper-realistic digital twins that imitate physical structures and transportation networks and can work with humans, robots and AI agents. Customers can also build shared virtual experiences for collaborative work with virtual reality, augmented reality or mixed reality, according to Deloitte. Deloitte also released Dimension10 Studio, which enables clients working with Nvidia systems powered by the AI chipmaker's RTX GPU to build virtual destinations. Deloitte said the studio service relies on research from the Deloitte AI Institute on the impact of the virtual world on organizations. Both offerings build on Deloitte's partnership with Nvidia and use the Deloitte Center for AI Computing and the Nvidia Omniverse Enterprise platform. In November, Nvidia released the AI-based Omniverse Avatar generator for the enterprise. Deloitte's metaverse offering is an extension of Deloitte Digital into the metaverse industry, said Ray Wang, an analyst at Constellation Research.

No surprise Deloitte's new metaverse offerings are not unexpected. "Every company, every system and digital services job agency that is doing something in web design will be doing something for the metaverse," said R "Ray" Wang, an analyst at Constellation Research. Deloitte's services launch focuses on partnerships with virtual world tech providers, AR/VR mixed reality capabilities and the digital design capabilities that Deloitte already has, Wang said. Every company, every system and digital services, job agency that is doing something in web design will be doing something for the metaverse. Ray WangAnalyst, Constellation Research Many vendors, consulting firms and digital marketing agencies -- from IBM to Accenture to Razor Fish – are jumping into the metaverse market, Wang said. Enterprises with any significant digital presence will need to be able to get into the metaverse and will need support to help them get onto either Unity or Epic or Roblox, Wang said. Unity, Epic and Roblox are all "creator economy" vendors in the metaverse market. They build tools and APIs to enable creators to build their own space in the metaverse in much the same way as the content creator web. "All the same things that happen with digital properties on the web are the same things you're going to do in the metaverse," said Wang. Wang said he expects the metaverse industry to be a $15 trillion market by 2030.