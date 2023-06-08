Google intros generative AI consulting services and updates

Google Cloud will offer generative AI consulting services to enterprises as the tech giant seeks to expand its portfolio of business offerings in an attempt to keep pace with its tech giant rivals.

On June 7, the vendor revealed that its Google Cloud Consulting unit will launch learning free generative AI programs online targeted to varying audiences. Google Cloud customers can also access on-demand learning paths and credential programs.

Google’s consulting services Enterprises will also have access to generative AI consulting offerings from Google to help customers discover trends within their company data, summarize large amounts of information, automate business processes and create personalized content. Google also introduced sample architectures and business-oriented workflows for enterprises looking to accelerate their entrance into the generative AI market. The tech giant did not say when these services will be available. That Google is moving swiftly into generative AI consulting services offerings is not surprising, said Daniel Newman, an analyst with Futurum Research. "A lot of times these tech companies have been doing some level of consulting usually in partnership with systems and consulting firms," he said. "A lot of these SIs work with everybody's technology. Google wants to make sure they control their destiny." However, offering consulting services does not mean Google won't continue to partner with Deloitte, Accenture and other systems integrators, Newman said. Meanwhile, the consulting offerings will support enterprise customers that are part of the generative AI wave in the early days of understanding the rapidly developing large language model-based technology that enables organizations to easily automate tasks, among other capabilities. "Every enterprise right now is doing their due diligence to understand how they can safely, reliably and advantageously put these models to work," said Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at Omdia. "What I think Google is doing right now is trying to jumpstart that process for them." Google is also trying to work on one of the key challenges it faces in the generative AI market, Shimmin said. Compared to rival Microsoft, whose close alliance with GPT creator OpenAI has rocketed the tech giant to the top of the generative AI market, Google needs to expand its ecosystem of developers that are building capabilities with AI, he said. Therefore, this is Google's attempt to build out that ecosystem and provide the tools, whether training, professional support or tooling, to start putting Google's generative AI PaLM API to work, Shimmin continued. "Google has a number of pre-built solutions, but that's not going to account for more than a sliver of the broader market over time," he said. "That long tail for generative AI is going to be highly specialized within given verticals and use cases and departments."