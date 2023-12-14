Lightning AI's new platform is a one-stop shop for developers

Lightning AI, the vendor behind the popular open source Python library Pytorch Lightning, released a new AI studio that makes it easier for developers to build, train and develop AI models on the cloud.

Unveiled on Dec. 13, Lightning AI Studios is an all-in-one platform that unites different developer tools in one place users don't have to switch between different systems while developing AI models.

The new studio lets developers scale from CPUs to GPUs and use natively integrated tools as well as build and deploy their tools anywhere whether on their cloud, a local GPU cluster or Lightning AI's cloud.

Lightning AI Studios is a response to a need to coordinate among AI tools in the complex ecosystem of technologies that enterprises work with, said Vishal Gupta, an analyst with Everest Group.

Currently, developers and enterprises can choose among numerous tools, such as Jasper AI and Stenography.dev for developing AI systems.

Popularity with developers Having a platform that brings different enterprise technologies under one cloud setting is not unique as other AI vendors, such as DataRobot and Dataiku, boast similar capabilities, Gupta continued. However, Lightning AI's popularity with developers familiar with its PyTorch framework gives it an advantage, he added. For example, generative AI vendor Stability AI trained Stable Diffusion using PyTorch. "I wouldn't say it's completely unique to the market. But it does make life easier for the developers as they get access to everything in one place," he said. Moreover, the platform doesn't require much setup for developers. "You don't necessarily need to build AI on your laptop, you can actually just do it in the cloud directly. But it feels like your laptop, " said Will Falcon, CEO and founder of Lightning AI. "It's like a virtual desktop." Comparing the studio to the development of the Apple iPhone, which brought all apps under one phone, Falcon said the AI studio eliminates the need for random specialized startups.