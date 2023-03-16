How a time series forecasting vendor uses Lightning PyTorch

Intending to build an open source software system for time series forecasting to address some challenges in forecasting, deep learning company Nixtla turned to PyTorch.

PyTorch is an open source framework for machine learning.

Based on the Torch library, it uses computer vision and natural language processing.

PyTorch Lightning In need of a framework that would speed up the implementation of new models in its library and the ability to test new time forecasting products quickly, Nixtla is turning to PyTorch Lightning, CTO and co-founder Federico Garza Ramirez said. "Testing a new product is as fast as just developing it from our site," he said. "It's a lot easier to share the new product to some potential customers." Unlike the original PyTorch, PyTorch Lightning enables users to quickly scale their machine learning models and build more AI models. On March 15, Lightning AI made PyTorch Lightning 2.0 generally available to customers. PyTorch Lightning introduces a stable API and smaller footprint and makes it easier for customers to read and debug models. The debugging feature is vital to Nixtla. "It is really difficult to develop deep learning models because everything could break, but with these new features, it could be easy to debug them," Ramirez.